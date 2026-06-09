Puri Jagannadh's Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road teaser: Vijay Sethupathi plays a visually impaired beggar?

Chennai, June 8 (IANS) The makers of director Puri Jagannadh's eagerly awaited action entertainer Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, released a gritty and power-packed teaser on Monday, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The teaser opens on a powerful note, with the protagonist speaking about the harsh and often overlooked lives of beggars while delivering a stern warning to those who exploit or mistreat them. What follows is a gripping montage of action, emotion, and mystery, introducing the film’s principal characters one after another. While the teaser offers several glimpses into the world of the film, it cleverly leaves its biggest question unanswered- is Vijay Sethupathi’s character genuinely blind, or is there a deeper secret behind his appearance?

Known for crafting distinctive character arcs and presenting stories in his own style, Puri Jagannadh has once again created a fascinating character for Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery surrounding the lead character instantly becomes the teaser’s biggest strength, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the narrative.

Vijay Sethupathi's commanding presence lifts the teaser to another level. He effortlessly slips into the skin of a visually impaired beggar who despite his loss of vision showcases strength and shows the ability to protect those who are helpless and vulnerable. His transformation and screen presence stand out as major highlights. Samyuktha plays the female lead, while Tabu makes a powerful impression as a police officer. Duniya Vijay appears in a menacing negative role, and the teaser also offers glimpses of key characters portrayed by Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh.

Technically, the teaser leaves a strong impression. Cinematographer Sam K Naidu lends a gritty visual texture and stylish presentation to the film’s world. National Award-winning composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar elevates the impact with a pulsating score that perfectly complements the intensity on screen. Editor Santosh Noozilla keeps the narrative crisp and engaging with sharp cuts, while the overall production values reflect the film’s ambitious scale.

For the unaware, the film, apart from Vijay Sethupathi, also features actors Samyuktha, Tabu, Duniya Vijay Kumar, Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh among others.

Having successfully wrapped up production, the film is currently in its final stages of post-production, with work progressing at a brisk pace for all versions.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner in association with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla’s JB Motion Pictures, the film carries substantial expectations.

--IANS

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