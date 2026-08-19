1st Test: Aim was to get the wickets as quickly as we can due to rain threat, says KL Rahul

Galle, Aug 19 (IANS) The threat of an impending downpour forced India to adopt an aggressive approach and wrap up the game quickly in their favour on day five of the opening Test against Sri Lanka, admitted vice-captain KL Rahul after the visitors got a clinical 165-run victory here at the Galle International Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 372, Sri Lanka were eventually bowled out for 206 in 77.4 overs, with young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar taking four wickets in ten balls after lunch to trigger a rapid lower-order collapse and end with figures of 6-55. The downpour coming right after the game was over led to the post-game presentation ceremony being shifted indoors.

"Just relieved, honestly! We kept looking at the cloud upstairs and we knew there was one big shower coming, so we didn't want to delay the game. We were trying to get the wickets as quickly as we could.

“Obviously, they had a decent partnership and once we broke that partnership, we felt like we were right back in the game and we could, once we got into their tail, we knew that we could get the wickets early. But yeah, we had one eye on the clouds," Rahul said to broadcasters.

He also praised the Galle International Stadium ground staff for making a pitch which provided a balanced contest between bat and ball over all five days. "It wasn't (as comfortable as it was). I think it was a great Test match. I think the wicket played really well throughout the five days.

“There was something in it for spinners obviously, but the batters who applied themselves as well could get some runs. And we've seen Sonal (Dinusha) from the Sri Lankan team. Both the innings, getting a hundred and an 80, batted beautifully, had a very clear game plan to sweep the spinners and use his feet.

“So I think people who are really committed to their game plan could score runs as well. So that's what you want to see in Test matches, where fast bowlers picked wickets too, even for their team and for our team. So I think all in all, it was a great wicket, great Test match," he added.

During the stubborn alliance between Sonal Dinusha and Keshara Nuwantha, Rahul disclosed India kept faith in their tactical discipline with the new ball, even as the possibility of striking with the second new ball was huge.

"We knew that the new ball was going to come and if we couldn't get wickets, the new ball would be our next best chance. But throughout the day, our mindset obviously was to keep putting the ball in the right areas. We knew there was a little bit of help from the wicket.

“Obviously, the opposition also can play well. There are batters who will dig deep and get a partnership. So we knew that would happen. So we just had to be patient and just keep putting the ball in the areas, and the wicket, like I said, there was some help in it. And once we got a wicket or once we broke a partnership, then we knew we could get two or three together," Rahul explained.

Quizzed on why several batters across both teams didn’t get big scores, Rahul noted that clarity of thought during the initial period of an innings was the deciding factor on a surface offering immediate assistance to bowlers.

"It was a really good Test match wicket to play in. Batters who really committed to their plans or had a plan as to how they're going to play spin or fast bowling stood a chance. I honestly feel someone who walked in there thinking, I'll see what to do once I get there. There are batters who kind of struggled because there was a little bit of help straightaway.

“And the batters who have gotten out are the guys who got out in the first 15-20 balls. That tells you the whole story. So if you could get through that 20 balls, 25 balls and commit to a plan, then you were okay," he concluded.

--IANS

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