October 09, 2026 2:03 PM हिंदी

Purav Jha, Chunky Panday, Sikandar Kher-starrer ‘Chaar Yaar’ explores friendship and crime in early-2000s Mumbai

Purav Jha, Chunky Panday, Sikandar Kher-starrer ‘Chaar Yaar’ explores friendship and crime in early-2000s Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Chunky Panday, and Sikandar Kher-starrer upcoming series ‘Chaar Yaar’ explores friendship and crime in early-2000s Mumbai.

The series, directed by Vinay Waikuland, written by Sambit Mishra and Saurabh Sawant, also stars Saqib Ayub, Prayrak Mehta, Sai Tamhankar, Sikandar Kher, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, Chunky Panday, and Bhagavathi Perumal in pivotal roles. On Friday, the makers took to social media to announce the release date of the show. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Four friends, one theft, and no turning back #ChaarYaarOnPrime, New Series, Oct 23.”

Set against the gritty and vibrant backdrop of early-2000s Mumbai, four friends—Jay, Tony, Saahil, and Sameer—navigate the realities of middle-class life, family responsibilities, and dreams of a better future. Their shared struggles form the foundation of an unbreakable friendship until one fateful decision, born out of necessity, pulls them into a world of crime, gangsters, and relentless police pursuit.

What begins as a desperate attempt to change their circumstances soon spirals into a high-stakes ride where their friendship is their only armor, and every choice brings them closer to danger.

Speaking about the show, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals (SVOD), Prime Video, and Amazon MGM Studios India, stated, “Chaar Yaar combines friendship, ambition, humor, and unexpected twists that make for a thoroughly entertaining ride.”

“We have always been at the forefront of backing new talent, and the stellar performances from our young lead cast are an absolute treat to watch. Vinay Waikul’s direction and craft bring a unique new flavor to this world. And we can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience this story when it premieres on October 23.”

“Chaar Yaar” will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi, across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, on October 23.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan lacks resources to sustain military plunge in Yemen war: Report

Pakistan lacks resources to sustain military plunge in Yemen war: Report

‘Such descriptions unwarranted’: India objects to Vance’s ‘foreign indentured servants’ remark

‘Such descriptions unwarranted’: India takes exception to Vance’s ‘indentured servants’ remark over green card curbs

India, Kenya hold maiden Navy Staff Talks to deepen maritime cooperation

India, Kenya hold maiden Navy Staff Talks to deepen maritime cooperation

Mobile network traffic in India to grow at 17 pc between 2025 and 2030: Report

Mobile network traffic in India to grow at 17 pc between 2025 and 2030: Report

Megan Schutt becomes third Australian to complete 150 ODI wickets

Megan Schutt becomes third Australian to complete 150 ODI wickets

Purav Jha, Chunky Panday, Sikandar Kher-starrer ‘Chaar Yaar’ explores friendship and crime in early-2000s Mumbai

Purav Jha, Chunky Panday, Sikandar Kher-starrer ‘Chaar Yaar’ explores friendship and crime in early-2000s Mumbai

Pakistan: Lawyers express support for PTI's march, demands

Pakistan: Lawyers express support for PTI's march, demands

'Steps announced do not advance shared ambitions of both countries': India on US Department of Labour's announcement (File Image)

'Steps announced do not advance shared ambitions of both countries': India on US Department of Labour's announcement

RBI likely to deliver three more rate hikes by June 2027

RBI likely to deliver three more rate hikes by June 2027

Yogi Babu’s ‘Singaram’ to hit screens on October 30! (Photo: IANS/PR)

Yogi Babu’s ‘Singaram’ to hit screens on October 30!