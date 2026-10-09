Purav Jha, Chunky Panday, Sikandar Kher-starrer ‘Chaar Yaar’ explores friendship and crime in early-2000s Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Purav Jha, Naman Jain, Chunky Panday, and Sikandar Kher-starrer upcoming series ‘Chaar Yaar’ explores friendship and crime in early-2000s Mumbai.

The series, directed by Vinay Waikuland, written by Sambit Mishra and Saurabh Sawant, also stars Saqib Ayub, Prayrak Mehta, Sai Tamhankar, Sikandar Kher, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Tailang, Chunky Panday, and Bhagavathi Perumal in pivotal roles. On Friday, the makers took to social media to announce the release date of the show. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Four friends, one theft, and no turning back #ChaarYaarOnPrime, New Series, Oct 23.”

Set against the gritty and vibrant backdrop of early-2000s Mumbai, four friends—Jay, Tony, Saahil, and Sameer—navigate the realities of middle-class life, family responsibilities, and dreams of a better future. Their shared struggles form the foundation of an unbreakable friendship until one fateful decision, born out of necessity, pulls them into a world of crime, gangsters, and relentless police pursuit.

What begins as a desperate attempt to change their circumstances soon spirals into a high-stakes ride where their friendship is their only armor, and every choice brings them closer to danger.

Speaking about the show, Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals (SVOD), Prime Video, and Amazon MGM Studios India, stated, “Chaar Yaar combines friendship, ambition, humor, and unexpected twists that make for a thoroughly entertaining ride.”

“We have always been at the forefront of backing new talent, and the stellar performances from our young lead cast are an absolute treat to watch. Vinay Waikul’s direction and craft bring a unique new flavor to this world. And we can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience this story when it premieres on October 23.”

“Chaar Yaar” will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi, across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, on October 23.

--IANS

ps/