Punjab records 5,517 stubble-burning incidents; Ferozepur tops the list with 728 cases

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (IANS) Stubble-burning incidents continue to be reported across Punjab amid the ongoing paddy harvesting season, with the state recording a total of 5,517 such cases so far, according to the latest report of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Of the total incidents reported across the state, Ferozepur is at the top with 728 cases, while 374 cases have been recorded in Patiala district, placing it fifth among districts with the highest number of stubble-burning incidents.

The PPCB report, up to Wednesday (November 11), states that 96.65 per cent of the total paddy area of 32.87 lakh hectares in Punjab has been harvested so far. Meanwhile, the district administrations and the Pollution Control Board are closely monitoring the situation and taking action against farmers found burning crop residue.

This comes as North India continues to grapple with the alarming pollution levels.

As part of the enforcement measures, authorities have inspected 4,620 fields across the state, while physical verification of reported stubble-burning incidents has been carried out at 2,003 locations.

The authorities have imposed fines amounting to Rs 85.90 lakh as 'Environmental Compensation' (EC) in connection with stubble-burning cases. Of this amount, Rs 37.55 lakh has been recovered so far. In addition, First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered in 1,259 cases, while 'red entries' have been recorded in the revenue records in 1,637 cases.

The report further states that authorities have issued 1,435 warnings and show-cause notices to those allegedly involved in stubble burning as part of the action being taken to curb the practice.

In Patiala district, around 98 per cent of the total paddy area measuring 2.314 lakh hectares has been harvested. Despite the high level of harvesting, the district has reported 374 stubble-burning incidents so far, officials said.

Of these cases, officials have inspected 282 fields, while physical verification of the incidents has been completed at 184 locations. The district administration has also initiated enforcement action against those found responsible for burning crop residue.

According to the officials, fines worth Rs 6.70 lakh have been imposed as Environmental Compensation in Patiala, out of which Rs 2.60 lakh has been recovered. Furthermore, FIRs have been registered in 153 stubble-burning cases, while 'red entries' have been made in the revenue records in 120 cases.

Patiala has also issued 390 warnings and show-cause notices in connection with stubble-burning incidents, the highest number among all districts in Punjab, according to the report.

The report also highlights that three fields in Patiala district have been identified where stubble burning was confirmed by non-AFL (non-Agriculture Field Level) officials. Across Punjab, a total of 147 such fields have been identified by the authorities.

Among the districts reporting the highest number of stubble-burning incidents, Ferozepur is at the top with 728 cases. Tarn Taran follows with 687 incidents, while Sangrur has reported 628 cases. Bathinda stands fourth with 499 incidents, followed by Patiala with 374 cases.

"The authorities continue to monitor the situation and enforce measures to discourage farmers from burning crop residue," officials said.

--IANS

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