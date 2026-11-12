Indian-American members-elect join centrist US Democratic bloc

Washington, Nov 12 (IANS) Indian American members-elect Amish Shah of Arizona and Pia Dandiya of Florida have joined the centrist New Democrat Coalition, which announced that it had expanded to a record 142 members following the admission of 40 incoming lawmakers.

The coalition on Wednesday (local time) said its expanded membership represented more than half of the incoming House Democratic Caucus. It described the group of 40 as its largest incoming class and said their admission was approved unanimously.

"Each of these Members-elect believes and practices the New Dems' core values: seeking common ground and a pragmatic approach to policymaking," coalition Chair Brad Schneider, an Illinois Democrat, said in the announcement.

Schneider said the coalition's enlarged membership gave it a mandate to reduce costs and confront corruption. He credited its emphasis on centrist policies with helping Democrats expand their caucus.

The membership list identifies Shah with Arizona's 1st Congressional District and Dandiya with Florida's 22nd District.

The coalition said it welcomed the incoming members at an orientation on Sunday. Sessions covered setting policy goals, securing legislative achievements, establishing congressional offices and navigating the committee selection process.

Dandiya defeated Republican Casey Askar in Florida's newly drawn 22nd District.

Shah, an emergency-room physician and former Arizona state legislator, defeated Republican Jay Feely, who had President Donald Trump's backing.

Speaking during congressional orientation, Shah identified affordability, healthcare and water policy among his priorities. He had campaigned partly on working across party lines, but said that approach would not prevent scrutiny of the Trump administration.

Asked about a possible third impeachment of Trump, Shah said, "We'll see." He described impeachment as a constitutional remedy and said lawmakers had a duty to follow the law.

Dandiya's campaign platform also emphasised affordability, including healthcare, childcare and everyday expenses. Her website called for universal pre-kindergarten, preparing workers for changes associated with artificial intelligence, and protecting Social Security, Medicaid and support for veterans.

Born and raised in Palm Beach County to parents from India, Dandiya began her career as a teacher and became a high school principal. She later served as a White House Fellow at the Domestic Policy Council and Department of Education under Democratic and Republican administrations before working on public-sector initiatives at Apple.

Founded in 1997, the New Democrat Coalition is a centre-left grouping of House Democrats that advocates cooperation across party lines. Its stated priorities include economic growth, affordable housing, healthcare, innovation and national security.

Its policy framework also supports changes to immigration laws and border security while maintaining legal pathways for immigrants, alongside investments in clean energy and infrastructure.

--IANS

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