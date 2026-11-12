Indian-American-elect Amish Shah targets tariffs, anti-Indian hate

Washington, Nov 12 (IANS) US Congressman-elect Amish Shah has called for rolling back tariffs and taking tariff-setting authority away from the White House, saying Indian-American entrepreneurs were being hurt by the duties as he pledged to confront rising anti-Indian hate.

Speaking to a group of Indian reporters on Wednesday (local time), Shah said lowering costs would be central to his work in Congress. He also committed to joining the India Caucus and argued that addressing tariff disputes could help improve relations between Washington and New Delhi.

"Rolling back those tariffs, reasserting Congress' authority over tariffs and taking it away from the White House will be a top priority as well."

Shah said Indian-American business owners had approached him about the impact of tariffs that had repeatedly changed. Their concerns, he said, reflected the wider pressures facing businesses and households in Arizona.

"We want to help all the small businesses, including all the ones in my district."

To illustrate those pressures, Shah described a conversation with the owner of Pizza Heaven, a restaurant he frequents. Before election day, she told him rising tomato prices were forcing her to raise prices because pizzas needed sauce.

Shah linked that account to his broader criticism of tariffs, arguing that the duties were raising the cost of basic goods.

On India-US relations, he said the two countries were strategic and economic partners with democratic systems and opportunities to strengthen cooperation. Tariffs, he argued, had contributed to friction in the relationship.

He said his immediate responsibilities would centre on his district, including living costs, healthcare and Arizona's water supply.

"Those are the priorities that we were sent here to fix for the American people, and those are gonna be our top priorities."

Shah also expressed concern about anti-Indian hostility, saying he had seen an increase over the past six months to a year unlike anything he could recall in his lifetime.

He described the comments as hurtful for a community whose members had created jobs, served in medicine and contributed across the economy. Some of that hostility, he said, had come from candidates for public office.

He recalled comments directed at students cheering for their football team, saying he could imagine himself in their place during his years at Northwestern.

Shah said elected officials should condemn such hostility, stand with affected communities and examine legislative opportunities to improve security.

"Nobody should have to feel unsafe when they go to a place to worship."

On healthcare, Shah backed a public option allowing people to buy into Medicare. He argued that it could expand coverage, put downward pressure on private insurance premiums and strengthen Medicare's finances.

"It is their choice to buy in. And I believe it would lower healthcare premiums."

He also pledged to work across party lines, citing his experience passing legislation through a Republican-controlled state legislature.

"I have pledged to work in a bipartisan fashion, just like I did in the State House."

On the Iran war, Shah said Congress should reassert its authority. He called for ending the conflict while ensuring Iran did not obtain nuclear weapons and bringing down fuel prices.

Shah's family traces its roots to Gujarat. His mother moved to Bombay as a child, while his paternal grandfather moved to Cochin and established a tea and spices business. Shah said he visited both cities while growing up.

His mother began studying at the Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1969 after receiving sponsorship to come to the United States. Shah recounted that family history as an example of the generosity that had helped bring him to where he stood today.

--IANS

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