November 12, 2026 10:24 AM हिंदी

Amul, Mother Dairy milk prices to go up by Rs 2-4 per litre from today

Amul, Mother Dairy milk prices to go up by Rs 2-4 per litre from today

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Consumers will have to pay more for milk from Thursday as leading dairy brands Amul and Mother Dairy announced a price increase of Rs 2-4 per litre across their liquid milk variants, citing a rise in input and operational costs.

Both companies attributed the revision to increasing expenses related to fodder, cattle feed, packaging and transportation, which have added to the overall cost of milk production and distribution.

In a statement, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, announced a 4-5 per cent increase in the prices of fresh pouch milk across major variants and pack sizes nationwide.

According to the co-operative, the price of its largest-selling Amul Taaza toned milk has been increased by Rs 2 per litre, while Amul Gold milk will now cost Rs 4 more per litre.

This marks the second revision in Amul's milk prices this year, following the previous hike announced in May.

Explaining the latest increase, GCMMF said, "The price of our largest-selling Amul Taaza toned milk with 3 per cent milk fat has been increased by only Rs 2 per litre (3.3 per cent increase) and Amul Gold Milk with 6 per cent milk fat by Rs 4 per litre (5.5 per cent rise)."

Separately, Mother Dairy announced a similar increase of Rs 2-4 per litre across its liquid milk variants from Thursday.

The company said uneven monsoon conditions in many regions have pushed green and dry fodder prices up by as much as 20 per cent, while cattle feed costs have risen around 10 per cent over the last year, increasing production costs for dairy farmers.

"Mother Dairy is revising the consumer prices of its liquid milk variants in the range of Rs. 2 - 4 per litre, effective November 12, 2026," the company stated.

A spokesperson for Mother Dairy said persistent inflationary pressures have also driven packaging, transportation and other operational costs higher by up to 25 per cent.

"Uneven monsoon conditions in several parts of the country have impacted fodder availability – green and dry fodder prices have increased by up to 20 per cent, while cattle feed prices have risen by around 10 per cent over the past year – adding to the cost of milk production for dairy farmers," it added.

"Additionally, persistent inflationary pressures have driven up packaging, transportation and other operational costs by up to 25 per cent. This sustained increase in input and operational costs has necessitated the present revision in consumer milk prices," Mother Dairy spokesperson added.

--IANS

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