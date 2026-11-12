Nithya Raman faces test over pledge to replace LAPD chief

Washington, Nov 12 (IANS) India American Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman faces an early test over her pledge to replace Police Chief Jim McDonnell, with city rules preventing her from dismissing him unilaterally.

Raman repeatedly promised new leadership during her campaign, criticising the Los Angeles Police Department's response to federal immigration enforcement and its handling of demonstrations, the Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday.

"I don't believe that Chief McDonnell has met the moment," she said in a campaign video quoted by the newspaper.

Her criticism included officers' use of tear gas, less-lethal weapons and mounted units against demonstrators. She also questioned cooperation with federal agencies on investigations involving data-sharing.

After her election victory, however, Raman did not directly say whether McDonnell would leave. She told reporters she had spoken with him and emphasised maintaining public safety during the transition.

McDonnell congratulated Raman and said he respected the election result.

The Times reported that removal authority rests with the City Council and the five-member Board of Police Commissioners. The council can initiate removal proceedings with a two-thirds vote.

Raman's ability to secure support remains uncertain. None of her council colleagues endorsed her mayoral campaign, the newspaper said.

Outgoing Mayor Karen Bass, who appointed McDonnell two years ago, has supported him and warned against disrupting police leadership before the 2028 Olympics.

Raman's proposed first-100-day agenda includes an audit of LAPD compliance with the city's sanctuary law. The department says its policies and state and city laws prohibit it from assisting federal immigration enforcement.

Staffing will be another immediate concern. The Times reported that the LAPD had 8,504 sworn personnel, its lowest total since October 1995, with roughly a tenth unavailable for full duty. Raman has said she does not want staffing to decline further.

The police union, which opposed her campaign, has expressed concern about potential cuts while saying it shares her stated staffing goal.

Raman moved from India to the United States at age six and represents the City Council's 4th District. She will become Los Angeles's first Asian American mayor when her term begins on December 14.

--IANS

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