Punjab, Odisha continue their strong hockey tradition with regular podium placements in domestic tournaments

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Hockey Punjab and Hockey Association of Odisha further cemented their strong domestic hockey legacy by winning Bronze Medals at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship 2026. Hockey Punjab finished on the podium in the men’s category, while the Hockey Association of Odisha secured third place in the women’s competition.

These performances highlight the ongoing success of both teams in domestic tournaments, marked by regular podium placements and the persistent development of players capable of competing at the international level.

Hockey Punjab has consistently performed well in domestic competitions, winning a total of 33 medals: 14 Gold, 6 Silver, and 13 Bronze across various categories. The team’s success is primarily driven by its men’s teams, which have secured 26 medals, including 5 Gold Medals each in the Senior and Junior Men’s categories.

The senior men’s team remains a key element of this success, recently securing the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 title, with Jugraj Singh as the top goalscorer. Hockey Punjab continues to support the Indian men’s team, led by Captain Harmanpreet Singh and supported by Hardik Singh, who is crucial in midfield. The team also boasts attacking players like Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek. Additionally, goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak and defenders Jugraj Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh remain prominent figures in the squad.

The next generation has also advanced smoothly, with Manmeet Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Princedeep Singh moving from solid domestic performances for Hockey Punjab to the Indian junior team. They participated in India’s campaign at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025, further emphasising Hockey Punjab’s role.

Meanwhile, the Hockey Association of Odisha has developed a well-balanced ecosystem for both men’s and women’s categories, winning a total of 26 medals (11 Gold, 7 Silver, 8 Bronze). The men’s teams contributed 19 medals (10 Gold, 6 Silver, 3 Bronze), with outstanding performances in Junior and Sub Junior competitions.

On the women’s side, the Hockey Association of Odisha has won 7 medals in total: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, and 5 Bronze. The Junior Women’s team earned one Bronze medal, while the Sub Junior Women’s team secured one Silver and four Bronze medals, indicating a consistent and expanding talent pipeline.

Hockey Association of Odisha’s strength lies in its robust grassroots culture, bolstered by academies, excellent infrastructure, and effective coaching systems that build a strong foundation for young players. Hockey is a vital part of the state’s identity, reinforced by its hosting of major international tournaments in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela at world-class stadiums.

This ecosystem has cultivated a diverse pool of players. On the men’s side, Amit Rohidas remains a key figure for India, and Amandeep Lakra has become a promising drag-flicker from Rourkela. Additionally, players such as Shilanand Lakra, Sudeep Chirmako, and Nilam Sanjeep Xess showcase the strength and depth of talent emerging from the system.

In women’s hockey, the Hockey Association of Odisha continues to develop talented young players, with Sunelita Toppo emerging as a rising star, alongside Ajmina Kujur and Sujata Kujur, demonstrating their increasing strength in the sport.

Speaking on the achievements, Nitin Kohli, President of Hockey Punjab, said, “Hockey has always been a matter of immense pride for Punjab and it is wonderful to see our teams consistently finishing on the podium in domestic tournaments. This success is a reflection of the strong culture of Hockey in the state and the hard work put in by our players, coaches and support staff at every level. Punjab has always contributed significantly to Indian hockey and even today, several players from the state are representing the national team and making the country proud. We remain committed to building on this legacy and we hope to continue to produce players for India.”

Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India and Hockey Association of Odisha, commented, “Firstly, congratulations to our Sub Junior Women’s team for claiming a podium finish at the National Championship. Hockey is deeply rooted in the culture of Odisha and the consistent performances of our teams across categories reflect the strength of our grassroots ecosystem. Our academies and coaches have played a vital role in developing young talent and it is encouraging to see players progress to the highest level and play for India. We will continue to invest in building a strong future for Indian hockey in the state.”

--IANS

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