PM Modi’s dream 'Kalpasar Project' moves closer to reality after key Dutch cooperation

Gandhinagar, May 17 (IANS) The renewed engagement between India and the Netherlands on the Kalpasar project is being seen as a significant development for Gujarat’s long-term water security, with implications for irrigation capacity, renewable energy generation and regional connectivity if the large-scale infrastructure plan is eventually implemented.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the Netherlands, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed between India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Netherlands’ Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management to expand technical cooperation on the Kalpasar project.

The agreement is intended to support the planning and execution of one of Gujarat’s most complex water infrastructure proposals, which has remained under discussion for decades due to its engineering and environmental challenges.

As part of the visit, the Prime Minister also visited Afsluitdijk, a 32-kilometre barrier dam completed in the Netherlands nearly eight decades ago.

The structure separates the North Sea from inland freshwater systems and is widely cited in international water management practice for its flood protection and land reclamation functions.

Dutch authorities presented the site as an example of large-scale coastal engineering, an area considered relevant to the design challenges associated with Kalpasar.

The Kalpasar project proposes the construction of a major dam across the Gulf of Khambhat to trap freshwater from seven rivers flowing into the sea, creating a large reservoir intended for irrigation and drinking water supply.

If completed, the project is expected to provide irrigation benefits across approximately 10 lakh hectares of land in 42 talukas across nine districts of Saurashtra.

It is also projected to reduce the distance between South Gujarat and Saurashtra from around 240 kilometres to about 60 kilometres, significantly altering regional connectivity patterns.

In addition to water storage, the plan includes integrated renewable energy components, with estimated generation potential of around 1500 MW of wind energy and 1000 MW of solar power, alongside prospects for fisheries development, tourism activity and transport infrastructure improvements.

Gujarat has historically faced irregular rainfall patterns and periodic drought conditions.

While the Sardar Sarovar Dam has played a central role in addressing water requirements, officials have argued that reliance on a single major reservoir system may not provide sufficient long-term resilience.

The Kalpasar proposal was first conceptualised during the tenure of the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, with a marine survey initiated in Bhavnagar in 2004 to assess feasibility and design parameters.

Over the years, the project has undergone multiple stages of study and technical review.

The Netherlands-based engineering consultancy Royal HaskoningDHV has contributed to aspects of the detailed project report, particularly in relation to closure methodology and marine engineering design considerations.

Recent discussions have also included the possibility of forming Indo-Dutch expert groups and strengthening government-to-government cooperation frameworks.

These proposals were further explored during a meeting in Gandhinagar on March 30 between Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Dutch ambassador Marisa Gerards, focusing on technical collaboration and institutional partnership models.

The engagement is part of the broader India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership on Water, which focuses on water management, climate adaptation and sustainable infrastructure development.

For Gujarat, the latest developments indicate a renewed emphasis on integrating international technical expertise with long-standing domestic planning for Kalpasar.

If realised, the project is expected to reshape water distribution systems, expand irrigation coverage, and contribute to renewable energy capacity, while also influencing transport and economic linkages within the state.

--IANS

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