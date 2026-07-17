PM Modi e-inaugurates four redeveloped railway stations in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, July 17 (IANS) Gujarat added four more redeveloped railway stations to its transport infrastructure on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated Pratapnagar, Godhra, Porbandar and Bhaktinagar railway stations under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme', taking the total number of redeveloped stations in the state to 22.

The four stations have been redeveloped at a combined cost of Rs 109 crore and were among 75 railway stations across the country dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister during a virtual programme aimed at advancing the modernisation of Indian Railways.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the state-level programme at Pratapnagar Railway Station in Vadodara, where he participated in the virtual inauguration ceremony.

Before the formal event, Patel visited a special exhibition showcasing the transformation of the old Pratapnagar Railway Station into a modern passenger facility equipped with upgraded infrastructure and amenities.

The inauguration of Pratapnagar, Godhra, Porbandar and Bhaktinagar brings the number of redeveloped Amrit Bharat Stations in Gujarat to 22.

The state government said Prime Minister Modi had previously inaugurated 18 redeveloped railway stations in Gujarat in May last year under the same scheme.

According to the government, redevelopment work is currently underway at 87 additional railway stations across Gujarat as part of the ongoing implementation of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which aims to modernise railway infrastructure and improve passenger facilities.

The programme at Pratapnagar Railway Station was attended by Minister of State, Manisha Vakil; Gujarat Legislative Assembly Chief Whip Balkrishna Shukla; Member of Parliament Hemang Joshi; Vadodara Mayor Geeta Makwana; local elected representatives and other dignitaries.

Also present were Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Vadodara Division, railway officials and employees, along with a large number of citizens.

--IANS

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