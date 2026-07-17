July 17, 2026 9:33 PM हिंदी

PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped hi‑tech city railway station in Hyderabad

Jind: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects in Jind district of Haryana on Friday, July 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Hyderabad, July 17 (IANS) Hi‑Tech City Railway Station in Hyderabad is among 75 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Jalandhar Railway Station on Friday.

A function was also held at Hi‑Tech City Railway Station, where Member of Legislative Council A.V.N. Reddy, South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, and other senior officials were present.

Srivastava said the station has been redeveloped with a new building and modern passenger amenities, including improved waiting halls, signage, lifts, escalators and Divyangjan facilities. He added that redevelopment works at the remaining stations in Telangana are progressing as per schedule.

The General Manager noted that Telangana has been at the heart of rail infrastructure transformation with record infrastructure addition, rapid electrification and modernised passenger facilities.

Hi‑Tech City Railway Station has been redeveloped at Rs 26 crore, showcasing contemporary architecture, airport‑like passenger spaces and new‑age aesthetics.

According to a release by South Central Railway, the transformed station offers a spacious, technology‑driven and commuter‑centric environment, creating a seamless, efficient and future‑ready gateway to Hyderabad’s IT corridor.

It is among the 40 railway stations identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Telangana. Of these, three stations have already been inaugurated: Begumpet, Warangal and Karimnagar.

Hi‑Tech City Station is now equipped with modern facilities like a 12‑metre Foot Over Bridge, additional lifts, escalators, passenger‑friendly signage, improved station facade and a new portico.

Officials said the redevelopment marks a defining milestone in Indian Railways’ vision of creating world‑class urban transport infrastructure for India’s rapidly evolving economic centres.

Reimagined with expansive passenger spaces, airport‑like aesthetics, contemporary architecture and commuter‑focused planning, the transformed station delivers an elevated travel experience that complements the aspirations of Hyderabad’s globally recognised IT corridor.

--IANS

ms/dan

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