June 21, 2026 12:40 AM हिंदी

Punjab FC extend goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh’s contract until 2028

Punjab FC extend goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh’s contract until 2028

Mohali, June 20 (IANS) Punjab FC confirmed that goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh has signed a two-year contract extension, now remaining at the club until May 31, 2028.

The Mahilpur-born goalkeeper signed with Punjab FC ahead of the 2025 season, adding experience and regional familiarity to the goalkeeping squad. Arshdeep is a well-known figure in Indian football, having played for various clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) and earning a reputation as a dependable goalkeeper.

Arshdeep, developed by the AIFF Elite Academy, achieved his professional breakthrough with Minerva Punjab, contributing to their historic I-League victory in the 2017-18 season. He also gained important continental experience through AFC competitions prior to transferring to the ISL.

The goalkeeper played three seasons with Odisha FC before moving on to FC Goa and Hyderabad FC (now Sporting Club Delhi), gaining significant top-flight experience. Since joining Punjab FC, Arshdeep has contributed to strengthening the team’s defensive stability.

In the 2025-26 Indian Super League season, Arshdeep played 12 matches for Punjab FC, totalling 1,440 minutes, with four clean sheets and 14 saves.

Arshdeep Singh said, “I am extremely happy to continue my journey with Punjab FC. Representing the club from my home state has been a special feeling, and I am grateful for the trust shown in me. I will continue to work hard and give my best for the club and the supporters.”

Punjab FC remains committed to enhancing its squad by combining experienced players with talented newcomers as it gears up for the upcoming seasons.

Punjab FC were last seen in action against the Mumbai City FC, who handed them a 2-0 defeat in a tense final-round fixture of the ISL 2025-26 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on May 21, as the former ended fifth.

--IANS

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