June 20, 2026 10:59 PM हिंदी

PT Usha honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at inaugural Indian Athletics Awards

PT Usha honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at inaugural Indian Athletics Awards in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: AFI

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Legendary sprinter and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Indian Athletics Awards ceremony on Saturday.

Apart from Usha, former Asian Games decathlon gold medallist Gurbachan Singh Randhawa, former national chief coach Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and World Championships bronze medallist long jumper Anju Bobby George were also presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Expressing her delight after receiving the honour, Usha admitted that the recognition came as a surprise.

"I did not expect to win this award because I did not apply for it. Most of the time in India, you don't get awards if you have not applied for them. This is a very good initiative from my Federation, the AFI," she said.

The awards were introduced by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) to acknowledge excellence and contributions across various aspects of the sport.

The awards have been conceptualised as a platform to honour current and former athletes, coaches, technical officials, mentors, state associations, sponsors, and all other stakeholders whose contributions have played a vital role in India's growing success on the global athletics stage.

The inaugural edition featured 10 categories, including Best Athlete (Male and Female), Best Coach, Best Technical Official, Best State Association, and Lifetime Achievement Award.

PT Usha, known as the 'Queen of Indian Track and Field,' is a legendary sprinter who dominated Asian athletics. Her major achievements include winning 11 Asian Games medals (4 gold, 7 silver), 23 Asian Championship medals, and becoming the first Indian woman to reach an Olympic final. She currently serves as the president of the Indian Olympic Association.

Anju Bobby George remains India's only medallist at the World Athletics Championships, having secured a bronze medal in the women's long jump at the 2003 edition in Paris.

Randhawa, one of the pioneers of Indian athletics, claimed the decathlon gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games, while Bahadur Singh Chauhan played a pivotal role in shaping several generations of athletes during his tenure as the national team's chief coach.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

No right to comment on internal affairs: India responds to Pak President's remark on religious sites demolition (File Image)

No right to comment on internal affairs: India responds to Pak President's remark on religious sites demolition

NTA rolls out multi-layered security measures for NEET-UG 2026 re-examination

NTA rolls out multi-layered security measures for NEET-UG 2026 re-examination

Shubhang Hegde's all-round show helps Bengaluru Blasters overcome Gulbarga Mystics by six wickets in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament in Mysuru on Saturday.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Shubhang Hegde's all-round show helps Bengaluru Blasters overcome Gulbarga Mystics by six wickets

It feels like a full-circle moment, says Alex Freeman on his memorable breakthrough, helping his side secure a 2-0 victory over Australia and seal top spot in Group D in Seattle on Friday night. Photo credit: FIFA. Com

2026 FIFA World Cup: It feels like a full-circle moment, says Alex Freeman on his memorable breakthrough

Mumbai Dreamers continue undefeated run in Season 2 in the Rugby Premier League Season 2 at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Rugby Premier League: Mumbai Dreamers continue undefeated run in Season 2

We ticked a lot of boxes, says captain Shubman Gill after India complete 3-0 sweep of Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: We ticked a lot of boxes, says Gill after India complete 3-0 sweep of Afghanistan

'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi': HM Amit Shah on development of temple corridors in Assam & Maharashtra

'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi': HM Amit Shah on development of temple corridors in Assam & Maharashtra

Jyoti, Minakshi, Prachi, and Deepak storm into finals, India assured of six medals in the World Boxing Cup (Stage 2) in Guiyang, China, on Saturday. Photo credit: BFI

World Boxing Cup: Jyoti, Minakshi, Prachi, and Deepak storm into finals, India assured of six medals

I just wanted to keep going and play till the end, says Jaiswal after hitting an unbeaten ton to help India win the third and final ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: I just wanted to keep going and play till the end, says Jaiswal after hitting an unbeaten ton

PT Usha honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at inaugural Indian Athletics Awards in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo credit: AFI

PT Usha honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at inaugural Indian Athletics Awards