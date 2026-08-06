As ‘Khal Nayak’ turns 33, actor Jackie Shroff celebrates the action crime film

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) As “Khal Nayak” turned 33 on Thursday, actor Jackie Shroff, who played Inspector Ram Kumar Sinha in the action crime film, celebrated the moment by sharing some iconic moments.

Jackie took to his Instagram Stories to share a string of memorable moments from the film.

For the caption, she wrote: “33 years of khalnayak.”

Khal Nayak was by Subhash Ghai. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Rakhee Gulzar and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. The film's plot follows two police officers, Ram and Ganga, as they attempt to apprehend escaped criminal Ballu.

It was earlier in April, when Sanjay Dutt announced that Khalnayak Returns will be a ‘fresh interpretation’ of the 1993 original. Sanjay has acquired the rights to his film ‘Khal Nayak’ and called it a long-cherished dream to revive the film’s legacy.

Meanwhile, Jackie’s latest is Ahmed Khan’s comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

It is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.

This film marks the ninth collaboration of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, who have reunited on screen after almost 17 years. Their last collaboration was Priyadarshan's De Dana Dan.

The film follows police officers Jay Bakshi and Sandhya pursue elusive criminal Raj Solanki, only to face shocking personal connections that complicate duty trust and the line between justice and emotion.

--IANS

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