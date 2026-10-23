October 23, 2026 9:03 PM हिंदी

Protests in Europe: India asks its nationals in France, Italy and Belgium to stay vigilant

Protests in Europe: India asks its nationals in France, Italy and Belgium to stay vigilant

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) India on Friday advised its nationals in France, Italy and Belgium to remain vigilant and avoid areas where protests are taking place, saying its missions in these countries are closely following the developments and are in regular touch with the Indian community.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also urged Indian nationals to follow the advisories being issued by the local authorities.

“We have our missions in France, Italy and Belgium. They are closely following the developments there. They are in regular touch with the community members. Indian nationals in these countries where protests are happening are advised to remain vigilant and exercise due caution when they are moving out and also to avoid areas where protests are happening. They must also follow local advisories which are being issued by the government,” Jaiswal said.

“Our Embassies in France and in Italy have also issued advisories for our nationals and they must follow those advisories. On our part, we remain committed to the welfare and safety of our nationals abroad,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in France issued a travel and safety advisory, urging its nationals and those travelling to the Western European country to remain vigilant after protests over the rising cost of living broke out into violent clashes.

The clashes erupted in late September over poor conditions in schools and teacher shortages. The movement quickly expanded into nationwide anti-government demonstrations driven by soaring living costs, high fuel prices, public sector budget cuts, criticising President Emmanuel Macron’s administration.

“In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities,” the Indian Embassy in France said on X.

–IANS

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