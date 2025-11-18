Protests, arson rock Bangladesh following Hasina verdict

Dhaka, Nov 18 (IANS) Following the death sentence of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country reeled under protests and attacks throughout the night as several vehicles were torched in five districts.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday pronounced a death sentence for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after it found her guilty on the charges of crimes against humanity related to the demonstrations in July of last year.

The court also convicted Hasina and her two top aides, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former Inspector General of Police, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Mamun has been granted a pardon, but the court said that, given the intensity of the crimes, he will be given a "lenient sentence".

Following this, the effect was largely seen in Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32, where clashes turned the area into a battlefield on Monday. Additionally, at least 50 people, including the security personnel, were injured, reports leading Bangladeshi daily, Dhaka Tribune.

The house of Bangladesh's founding father and Hasina's father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is located in Dhanmondi 32.

Demonstrators blocked several highways while leading marches, clashing with security forces, who had been deployed in the capital city and other areas of the South Asian nation. The police resorted to batons, sound grenades, and tear gas in an attempt to disperse the protesters.

More than 50 arson and crude bomb attacks were reported across Bangladesh over the last week, leaving at least three dead, reports leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star.

Additionally, the house of former President Abdul Hamid in Kishoreganj was attacked and vandalised late on Monday night.

After Hasina's sentencing, a procession was taken out in the area to celebrate the decision, when a mob of 20-30 men attacked the former President's home, reports Prothom Alo.

The situation stays grim in the South Asian nation following the verdict on the democratically elected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

