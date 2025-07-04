Promised liberalism, delivered fanaticism -- Unsound Yunus regime unleashing chaos in Bangladesh

New Delhi: In Bangladesh, the legacy of punishment by the government in power targetting the opposition parties began after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Presently, the culture of violence is deeply ingrained in the party system of the country. Several violent political incidents have occurred in Bangladesh with the weak democratic culture of Bangladesh having given rise to violent politics.

The rise in political violence has especially been enormous since Muhammad Yunus took over after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster. Since taking office, Yunus has been preventing the publication of real events through strict censorship in the media.

From July 16, 2024 to June 16 this year, barbaric and brutal murders have been committed in various ways. Some victims were burned, some hacked or beaten and others shot. Killings have also taken place in prisons and in the custody of law enforcement authorities.

Even as cases of extrajudicial killings continue to rise in the country, Yunus remains bent on extending the tenure of his unelected regime.

According to various media reports, at least 47 individuals have been subjected to extrajudicial execution since September 8, 2024. Human rights observers suspect the actual number is significantly higher.

The families of the victims of all these barbaric killings have not been able to take any legal action against the criminals and perpetrators, nor have they been able to file cases in the police station or courts. In particular, the current interim government has been granting indemnity to those who committed murder, arson, looting, encroachment from July 8-August 15, last year.

The interim government is systematically destroying evidence and accurate statistics of all crimes. Even in the cases of criminal offences, including murders after last August 15, the families of leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliates have not been able to take any legal action. On the other hand, false cases are being filed in the names of Awami League leaders and activists by pressuring the victim families instead of taking action against the real culprits.

Every instance of extra-judicial killing must be subject to an impartial investigation. Those responsible, regardless of rank or status, must face justice. The culture of impunity must end. As such, these serious allegations are either ignored or dismissed outright.

With the government exercising near-total control over the press, many of these cases are under-reported or go entirely unreported. Journalists who dare to investigate or publish such stories face grave consequences: arrests, job losses, revocation of press accreditation, and violent attacks on newsrooms. Some reports are later removed under pressure -- an erasure of truth, enforced by fear.

Pro-Pakistan, never-elected Yunus administration operates without accountability to the people and promotes intolerant political culture. It was given a limited mandate. The banning of the Awami League on May 12 under the Anti-Terrorism Act clearly indicates Yunus crossing the red line.

As Managing Director of the Grameen Bank, Yunus allegedly siphoned crores of Taka abroad thereby fleecing the poor. Later, he took a licence to operate Grameenphone. The profits of the Grameenphone did not go into the hands of the poor as promised by Yunus, nor to the Bangladesh treasury. Rather Yunus sold the shares and made Grameenphone his personal property. Presently, Yunus retains about 30 per cent share of Grameenphone. It is relevant to mention that Yunus, being a US Democratic Party lobbyist, also tried to stop World Bank funding in the Padma Multipurpose Bridge project.

The rickety interim administration of Yunus regularly targets the Hindu minorities, who have been Awami League supporters. His failure to maintain communal harmony has drawn severe international criticism. The Yunus administration's silence is deafening. Temples have been attacked, worship disrupted, women targetted and the secular fabric of Bangladesh has been completely eroded.

There are varying figures on violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh. Ain O Salish Kendra reported a total of 926 violations against religious minorities between August-December 2024. This was post Hasina's removal from power. However, the Bangladesh Buddhist-Hindu-Christian-Unity Council reported 2,184 incidents of violence between August 4 and December 31, last year.

In January 2025, the Bangladeshi Police force examined 1,769 attacks and acts of vandalism against Hindus between August 4 to August 20, 2024. These attacks were politically motivated and communal in nature. Violence was especially prevalent in areas perceived to be sympathetic to the Awami League.

Yunus' administration lacks sensitivity with Bangladesh experiencing "rogue and killer waves" within. Increasingly, the civilian bureaucracy and police force are slipping beyond the control of the interim administration.

The escalating discontent and instability is due to the absence of democracy and Yunus knows how to divert public attention. Sheikh Hasina, as the leader of the Awami League, was committed to establish democracy and human rights.

In the last 11 months, Yunus has visited 11 foreign countries at the Bangladeshi taxpayers' expense. Normally, he and his sizable entourage travels by foreign airlines, which are more expensive than Bangladesh's own national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh.

In these 11 months, the costs of all foreign visits during 75 days away from Bangladesh have come to about Taka 270 crore and 80 lakh. These foreign tours aimed at enhancing Yunus 'personal branding are highly publicised by the press wing of the Chief Advisor's office. It is also noteworthy that these foreign trips have resulted in zero diplomatic gains for Dhaka. Yunus, it seems, has forgotten that he leads a transitional government and has pledged transparency, reform and responsible governance. Critics have questioned what national interests were served during these frequent foreign trips.

During this time, Bangladesh has endured lawlessness, religious radicalism, corruption, and administrative collapse under Yunus’s shadow rule. He promised liberalism, but delivered fanaticism. He claimed to represent progress but unleashed chaos.

Certainly, the people of Bangladesh know that only the Awami League had held this nation together, defeating militants, resisting jihadist politics, and building the economy at the same time. While others burned the country for personal gains, the Awami League built roads, bridges, schools, enhanced connectivity, brought in the Rooppur Nuclear power plant and gave dignity to the people of Bangladesh.

Blending capitalistic and socialistic values, Sheikh Hasina's government had confronted enormous political risks in pursuing socio-politico and economic reforms. She was able to administer a sense of confidence and pride in the Bangladeshi population. Her bold, fearless and pragmatic approach led to Bangladesh's success.

However, pro-Pakistan radical Islamists are running amok in Bangladesh now.

The July Revolution to root out authoritarianism is under pressure from radical Islamists. The truth is that Islamists and extremists have taken control of Bangladesh now. Regrettably, Yunus is merely a manipulated tool in the hands of the West and radical Islamists within Bangladesh.

(The writer is an expert on South Asia and Eurasia. He was formerly with Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. Views expressed are personal)

