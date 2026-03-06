US using diplomacy; messaging to counter Iran, China propaganda: Under Secretary of State

Washington, March 6 (IANS) The United States is strengthening its public diplomacy efforts to counter propaganda and influence campaigns from countries such as Iran and China while explaining Washington’s foreign policy to global audiences, Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers told lawmakers during a congressional hearing.

Testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday, Rogers said public diplomacy remains a key instrument of US national security, particularly at a time of growing geopolitical competition and ongoing military operations against Iran.

“As the President has said, the United States is conducting military operations in Iran under Operation Epic Fury to eliminate threats posed by the Iranian regime to America, our forces and our partners,” Rogers said.

She told lawmakers that the State Department’s immediate priority was the safety of American citizens and exchange programme participants in the region.

“Our global public affairs communicators are ensuring that timely safety guidance reaches all American citizens through social media and the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.”

Rogers said the department had already assisted thousands of Americans leaving the region since the conflict escalated.

“Since February 28th, the department has facilitated the safe return of over 17,500 American citizens from the Middle East,” she said.

Beyond the immediate crisis, Rogers said the administration was focusing on using diplomacy and strategic communication to counter disinformation and strengthen America’s global narrative.

“Freedom of speech is America’s most famous freedom and our number one strength,” she said.

Rogers said the United States was actively advocating for free expression internationally and pushing back against censorship that could affect American citizens and companies.

At the same time, she said Washington was strengthening its ability to counter propaganda from adversaries.

“We are increasingly increasing clarity of US resolve, countering anti-American propaganda and foreign influence operations,” Rogers told the committee.

Rogers outlined two main pillars of US public diplomacy.

“The first is long-term relationships through the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs,” she said.

“We maintain a global network of exchange programmes, English language initiatives and cultural partnerships that connect us to millions of emerging leaders.”

She noted that programmes such as Fulbright, Gilman, and the International Visitor Leadership Programme have helped cultivate ties with future foreign leaders.

The second pillar involves global messaging and communication.

“The Bureau of Global Public Affairs shapes global media narratives using every digital channel to reach our key audiences,” she said.

“We are harnessing artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to identify emerging trends and measure effectiveness.”

Rogers added that the department had introduced unified branding guidelines so that US-funded programmes abroad are clearly linked to American leadership.

“We’ve implemented a new unified branding guideline centered on the American flag,” she said.

According to Rogers, public diplomacy is also being used to advance broader foreign policy goals across different regions.

“In the Western Hemisphere, we’re contributing to ending illegal immigration and disrupting transnational criminal organizations,” she said.

“In the Indo-Pacific, we’re highlighting US technological leadership, and in the Middle East and Africa, we are building partnerships that promote peace and economic opportunity.”

She also highlighted sports diplomacy as an emerging tool to promote US engagement abroad.

“We are championing sports diplomacy through USA pavilions at World Expos and our partnership with the NFL,” Rogers said.

She noted that major global sporting events scheduled to take place in the United States could help expand outreach.

“We are seizing unique opportunities to amplify our impact as the country enters a decade of sports ahead of the FIFA World Cup and Los Angeles Olympic Games,” Rogers said.

“We are using this milestone to celebrate American achievement on the global stage.”

--IANS

lkj/rs