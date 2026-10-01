Asian Games: Anish finishes seventh in 25m rapid fire pistol, India concludes shooting campaign with 15 medals

Nagoya, Oct 1 (IANS) Anish Bhanwala finished seventh in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol men's individual final here at Aichi Pref. General Shooting Gallery on Thursday, concluding India's shooting campaign with 15 medals.

Anish was tied with other shooters on 11 but was eliminated on the countback after his lower qualification ranking placed him seventh. Indian shooters concluded their campaign with three gold, eight silver and 4 bronze medals.

Anish qualified for the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol final despite finishing ninth in qualification with a score of 576-17x. Three South Korean shooters finished inside the top eight, but only two shooters per NOC are allowed in the final, which paved the way for Anish to take the eighth and final qualifying spot.

Indian pistol shooters had a disappointing performance in Aichi-Nagoya, securing only two medals out of a total of 15. They won a silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol event and a gold in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

Meanwhile, India reached the men's quadrant semi-finals in Sepaktakraw and assured a medal after completing an unbeaten group-stage campaign with a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Myanmar.

After losing the opener 15-10, India fought back to win the next two 15-13 and 15-7 to top Group A. They had earlier recorded wins over the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Vietnam.

In the canoe slalom, India's Shikha Chauhan finished seventh in the women's kayak single final. She clocked 193.31 to take seventh place amongst eight finalists.

Moreover, India’s Inunganbi Takhellambam lost to North Korea’s Mun Song-hui by ippon in the women’s 70 kg quarter-finals. She went directly into the bronze-medal bout after her scheduled repechage opponent, China’s Jing Tang, was disqualified.

--IANS

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