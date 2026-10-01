Asian Games: India women eye historic hockey gold against defending champions China (preview)

Kakamigahara, Oct 1 (IANS) Forty-four years after their only Asian Games women’s hockey gold, India will have another opportunity to reclaim the continental crown when they face defending champions China in the title clash at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Friday.

The final carries significance beyond the medal. The Asian Games champions will also secure a berth at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, raising the stakes for two unbeaten teams that have navigated contrasting tests on their way to the summit.

India’s only women’s hockey gold at the Asian Games came in 1982. Since then, they have reached the final twice — in 1998 and 2018 — but had to settle for silver after defeats to South Korea and Japan respectively.

The current side enters the decisive contest with considerable momentum. India won the FIH Nations Cup earlier this year before recording their best World Cup finish in 52 years, placing fifth at the 2026 tournament in Belgium and the Netherlands. They also held China to a goalless draw during that campaign, a result that could provide the Indians with confidence heading into Friday’s final.

Both sides topped their respective groups with perfect records but were made to work for their places in the gold-medal match.

China were held to a 0-0 draw by hosts Japan in regulation time in their semi-final before prevailing 4-2 in the shootout. India, meanwhile, faced a determined South Korean defence before Ishika broke the deadlock late in the third quarter. Captain Salima Tete then struck in the fourth to secure a 2-0 victory.

“For us it was really important to stay calm and have patience, and I think we did that really well,” India chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the semi-final.

Marijne expects another demanding contest against China, who are ranked fourth in the world.

“We have confidence, but we also realize that China is a very good team. They are still No. 4 in the world,” he said. “Some things we can improve (from the semi-final performance) and that’s how we approach the final against China.”

India’s campaign has been driven by a blend of defensive solidity and attacking efficiency. Savita and Bichu Devi have provided security in goal, while Deepika has emerged as the tournament’s leading scorer with 21 goals in six matches, including 19 from penalty corners. Navneet has added 10 goals, with seven coming from open play.

China will also pose a significant attacking threat. Zhong Jiaqi leads their scoring charts with nine goals, while Chen Yi and Zhang Ying have seven apiece.

With Olympic qualification and Asian Games gold both on the line, Friday’s final leaves little room for error. For India, however, the equation is particularly clear: victory would end a 44-year wait and restore the women’s hockey team to the top of the Asian Games podium for the first time since 1982.

--IANS

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