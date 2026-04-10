Producer Dhananjayan on Jana Nayagan leak: Don't kill the revenues and future of Tamil cinema!

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Urging netizens not to share the leaked clips of actor Vijay's eagerly awaited last film, 'Jana Nayagan', well known Tamil film producer Dhananjayan has now said that all those sharing the video on the platform X using fake handles must be blocked immediately by the cyber cell.

Taking to his X timeline to condemn the leak, he wrote, "All those sharing the video on tweets using fake handles must be blocked immediately by cyber cell."

He also urged the production house KVN productions, which has produced the film, to lodge a complaint and stop the leaked clips from spreading further.

He wrote, "Team #JanaNayagan @KvnProductions must complain and stop further spread of the footage. Reading the insta post of #HVinoth makes me sad. Stop conspiracy theories, just stop sharing the videos on tweets and reels guys. Don’t kill the revenues and future of Tamil Cinema."

Earlier, the producer had, in an earlier tweet, expressed shock at several scenes of the film being leaked online.

He had said, "Shocked to see many scenes of #JanaNayagan being leaked online including introduction scene, climax scene etc. Now many are tweeting that full film is leaked, which is devastating. This is outrageous and highly condemnable whoever is responsible for this."

He further said, "@KvnProductions must move the court immediately and get all such links are removed and taken down before it’s too late and the film is watched by millions. Film business is becoming dangerous and highly unpredictable with these kind of dangers all around a film. How much more you guys will target #ThalapathyVijay ‘s last film. ???"

For the unaware, a five-minute clip, believed to be from actor Vijay's eagerly awaited last film 'Jana Nayagan', was allegedly leaked and is now doing the rounds on social media, much to the disdain of its makers.

The leaked clip, which contains Vijay's introductory scene and a portion of a song, triggered concern and anger in the film industry, with several producers and directors expressing solidarity with the makers of 'Jana Nayagan'.

--IANS

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