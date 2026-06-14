Priyanshi Yadav calls Vrinda from Tu Hi Re Dil Mein 'one of the most challenging characters'

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Priyanshi Yadav, who will be seen essaying the role of Vrinda in Zee TV show, "Tu Hi Re Dil Mei", called it one of the most challenging characters she has had to play till now.

Revealing what sets the character apart, Priyankshi said, "I am truly excited and grateful to be playing the role of Vrinda in 'Tu Hi Re Dil Mein'. When I was offered this character, I instantly felt a sense of responsibility because Vrinda is not someone you come across every day. The show itself is very different and beautifully explores the lives, emotions, and relationships of three individuals, which is what makes it so special."

"For me, Vrinda is one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed. Every day, I have to consciously step into her world and understand her way of thinking because she is completely different from Priyanshi."

She added that many times she feels like telling her character Vrinda, to speak up for herself.

"Sometimes I look at her situations and wonder, 'Why doesn't she say anything?' Even when she faces injustice, she chooses silence. But that's who Vrinda is. She has immense faith in God and firmly believes that everything happens for a reason and that no matter what challenges come her way, nothing truly bad will happen to her. That is what makes portraying her so interesting for me as an actor. While Priyanshi would react very differently in many situations, Vrinda's calmness, patience, and unwavering faith make her unique," she explained.

Priyanshi added that understanding Vrinda's emotions and staying true to her personality forces her to stretch her limits as a performer.

"I feel extremely fortunate to have been given the opportunity to bring Vrinda's story to life, and I am trying my best to do complete justice to this role. The entire team is putting in a lot of hard work and dedication to make this show special. I sincerely hope the audience connects with Vrinda's journey, showers 'Tu Hi Re Dil Mein' with love, and supports all of us. We are working with all our hearts, and I am sure viewers will enjoy what we have created for them," she concluded.

"Tu Hi Re Dil Mein" will premiere from June 15 every day at 7 PM on Zee TV!

--IANS

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