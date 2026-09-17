Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra expresses gratitude to have Nick Jonas as family: You're truly like a son to me’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Madhu Chopra, mother of actor global icon Priyanka Chopra, penned a heartfelt birthday note for her son-in-law Nick Jonas on September 17.

She further expressed gratitude for having him as a part of the family and said that he is “truly like a son” to her.

Taking to her social media account, Madhu shared a series of pictures featuring Nick, including a throwback photograph of the two together and a recent family picture.

Alongside the pictures, Madhu wrote, “Happy Birthday, @nickjonas. So grateful to have you as a part of our family. You’re not just my son-in-law, but truly like a son to me. Your kindness, hard work, and the love you have our family mean so much.”

She added, “Wishing you a day filled with happiness, love, and everything you deserve!”

For the uninitiated, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a series of ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. They had a Christian wedding on December 1, 2018, followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony on December 2.

The couple had announced their engagement earlier in 2018, following their whirlwind romance. Nick proposed to Priyanka on her 36th birthday, and the two immediately held their traditional roka ceremony in Mumbai.

Since their marriage, Priyanka and Nick have frequently shared glimpses of their life together. Madhu has also spoken warmly about her relationship with Nick, in many of her interviews

Nick Jonas, who is a singer, songwriter and actor, rose to fame as part of the Jonas Brother.

–IANS

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