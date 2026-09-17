September 17, 2026 11:59 AM हिंदी

Anup Jalota wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday: My heartfelt wish is that you remain permanent Prime Minister

Anup Jalota wishes PM Modi on 76th birthday: My heartfelt wish is that you remain permanent PM

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Veteran singer Anup Jalota has extended birthday wishes to PM Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday and said that his heartfelt wish is for the iconic leader to remain the country’s “permanent Prime Minister.”

Speaking to IANS, Jalota also credited the iconic leader with bringing respect and recognition to Indians travelling abroad.

Wishing PM Modi, Jalota said: “Many, many happy returns of the day to our respected and beloved Modi ji on his 76th birthday. I pray to God that you live to be 100 years old, and may the countdown to those 100 years begin from today. Forget the past.”

He added: “You have done so many good things for the country.”

Jalota said that PM Modi has done one more thing for his people.

“When we travel abroad and stand in an immigration queue in another country, when we present our passport, it says “Bharat/India” on it. The immigration officers smile. Many people even ask us, “How is Mr Modi? People respect us. Modi ji, you have earned respect for us in the world.”

“We earn respect through our art and our work, but being a citizen of a country that is now receiving a different kind of respect is something else altogether. I want to thank you for that,” said Jalota.

He also expressed that he wants PM Modi as “the permanent Prime Minister of this country.”

“Yes, there is one more thing that has been on my mind, and I want to say it to you. My heart wishes that you remain the permanent Prime Minister of this country. I know that this is practically not possible, but all of us feel so safe and happy with you as our Prime Minister that it is our heartfelt wish that you remain the permanent Prime Minister,” he said.

--IANS

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