CMs extend birthday wishes to PM Modi on his 76th birthday, hail his 25 years of public service

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Chief Ministers on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday, lauding his 25 years of public life and highlighting his focus on public service, good governance, development and nation-building.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his birthday wishes to the Prime Minister and said that PM Modi has awakened a new consciousness of transformation in the lives of individuals by making service his spiritual practice, good governance his resolve and nation-building his supreme objective during his 25 years of public life.

"Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has awakened a new consciousness of transformation in the lives of every individual by making service his spiritual practice, good governance his resolve, and nation-building his supreme objective during his 25 years of public life," Yogi said.

He added that on the occasion of PM Modi's 76th birthday, the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' would be launched from Varanasi, the holy city associated with the Prime Minister's parliamentary constituency.

"Today, on the sacred occasion of his 76th birthday, the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will be launched from Baba Vishwanath's holy city of Varanasi. At the same time, on the auspicious occasion of the Jayanti of Lord Vishwakarma ji, the deity of creation and labour, in Lucknow, the launch of the exhibition and margin money loan portal based on 'Vishwakarma Self-Employment and Swadeshi Mela 2026' under the 'Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana 2.0', as well as the distribution of cheques and toolkits to beneficiaries of various schemes, will take place," he said.

"This journey of resolve through service, self-reliance through labour, and prosperity through swadeshi will give new momentum to the goal of 'Viksit Bharat'," CM Yogi added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended her birthday greetings to the Prime Minister and highlighted what she described as his guidance and affection towards the national capital.

In a post on X, CM Gupta said, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delhi has continuously received your affection and guidance. Under your leadership, today the capital is moving forward with new momentum, new capabilities, and newfound confidence."

She said the city's landscape was transforming along with new facilities, opportunities and aspirations for its people.

"The city's landscape is transforming, and along with it, new facilities, new opportunities, and new hopes are being woven into the lives of its people. Be it our sisters, our young companions, labourer families, senior citizens, or our children who cherish dreams of the future, the journey towards a developed Delhi centres on the lives of every individual," CM Gupta said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also conveyed his birthday greetings to PM Modi and praised his public service and focus on the welfare of youth, farmers and the poor.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the revered Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the unparalleled devotee of Mother India, ever dedicated to the welfare of the youth, farmers, and the poor, and the illustrious leader who enhances India's pride on the global stage," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also wished the Prime Minister on his birthday and highlighted his leadership and contribution to nation-building.

"Heartiest Birthday Greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Your tireless dedication, visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to nation-building continue to inspire millions across the globe. Under your dynamic guidance, Bharat is scaling new heights of progress, pride and self-reliance. Praying for your good health, long life and endless strength as you continue to lead our Motherland toward a brighter future," he added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also extended his greetings and recalled PM Modi's political journey from Vadnagar to the Prime Minister's Office.

"I extend my heartiest birthday wishes to the world's most popular leader and the country's successful Prime Minister, the honourable Shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji, who dedicates every moment to the service of Mother India," CM Patel said.

"From the sacred soil of Vadnagar to becoming the helmsman of the world's largest democracy, your life journey is a living example of tireless hard work, unwavering resolve, and patriotism. From assuming the role of Chief Minister of Gujarat to becoming the country's Prime Minister, for the last 25 years, your continuous journey of service as a people's representative has become a golden chapter of good governance, public welfare, and development," he added.

CM Patel further said that under PM Modi's leadership, the country had embraced the mantra of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" and referred to cultural revival, digital development, modern infrastructure and self-reliance in the defence sector.

"Under your visionary leadership, the country has realised the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.' On one hand, through magnificent cultural revival, and on the other, through digital revolution, modern infrastructure, and self-reliance in the defence sector, India has established its influence on the global stage," he said.

He added that by placing the poor, youth, farmers and women at the centre of development, the government had sought to turn the goal of 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047' into a broader national resolve.

"I pray to God to grant you excellent health, long life, and ceaseless energy to lead the country to the pinnacle of supreme glory," CM Patel said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also extended birthday greetings to PM Modi, saying his commitment to public service was giving a new direction to the country's development.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, whose unwavering dedication to public service is giving a new direction to the nation's reconstruction, and who is realising the resolve of the people's aspirations," CM Yadav said.

He said Modi had made GYAN the foundation of national strength and had contributed to enhancing India's self-confidence.

"By making GYAN the foundation of national strength, you have elevated India's self-confidence to new heights. Your dream of a 'Developed India' has today become the vow of millions of fellow citizens. May Baba Somnath bless you with excellent health and a long life," he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended his greetings and recalled PM Modi's journey in public life, noting his roles in Gujarat and at the national level.

"From a young age, Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi ji has devoted himself to public service in various capacities. For the past 25 years -- first as Head of Government in Gujarat and subsequently of Bharat -- he has steered the nation forward with unwavering resolve," CM Sarma said.

He said welfare, social justice, infrastructure development and national security had been prominent aspects of PM Modi's public life.

"Welfare, social justice, rapid infrastructure development, and an uncompromising commitment to national security have been the hallmarks of his long public life," CM Sarma said.

He further highlighted PM Modi's focus on Assam's development since 2014.

"Since 2014, he has placed unprecedented emphasis on Assam's development, firmly establishing it as an engine of growth for the region. From Vikas to Virasat, he has prioritised our State's overall welfare and continues to guide us as we script new chapters of development," CM Sarma said.

"On this special day, I pray to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev to bless him with good health and many more years in the service of Maa Bharti," he added.

--IANS

jk/dpb