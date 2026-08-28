Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra reacts to Kriti Sanon's ad controversy: Respect other people's values

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra has reacted to the ongoing controversy around Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s dressing in a recent festive jewellery advertisement.

On Thursday, Madhu Chopra attended an event where she spoke with the media. She told the media on the sidelines of the event, “There has to be certain boundaries. My body, my choice works in those boundaries. It is good to do it”.

She further mentioned, “But that boundary is necessary. How you put your dignity, and respect other people's values matters a lot. You can do it in a place where these things are common. Sorry to say that, our children also wear it. They wear it for work, for hobbies. But it is acceptable because that works in those spaces”.

Earlier, the brand pulled down the campaign, stating that they have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. The brand pulled the advertisement down a day after Kriti Sanon clapped back at trolls criticizing her outfit in the recent Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

Kriti on August 25 shared a note on her Instagram handle, where she pointed out that the essence of any festival lies in the emotions, and not in the clothes we wear. She was seen donning an off-white ensemble featuring a bralette-style blouse, a cape, and a draped skirt for an advertisement for a jewellery brand for Raksha Bandhan.

The brand on Wednesday shared a statement on Instagram, where they said that they have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture.

Kriti wrote, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets”.

“If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season”, she added.

--IANS

aa/