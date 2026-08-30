Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti celebrates first Rakhi with Parineeti's son Neer

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, celebrated her first Rakhi with Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's son Neer.

The 4-year-old Malti sent a Rakhi to her little cousin. Parineeti also shared the special moment with the netizens. She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of Neer wearing the rakhi sent by Malti.

Thanking his elder sister for the love, the 'Chamkila' actress had shared on her son's behalf, "Thankyou Malti didi for my first rakhi! Lots of love, Neer (sic)."

Priyanka also reciprocated the love, expressing Malti's love for her little brother.

"Didi loves you baby Neer", she commented.

This is not the first time that PeeCee has pampered her nephew with gifts.

After Neer was born on October 19, 2025, Priyanka had sent a couple of goodies for the latest member of the Chopra family on her, Nick, and Malti's behalf.

Thanking PeeCee for the lovely gesture, Parineeti had shared a picture of the gifts on her Instagram Stories, along with the text, "Neer getting spoilt already! Thankyou Mimi masi, Nick masa and Malti didi."

Talking about Priyanka's exciting professional lineup, she will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's globe-trotting adventure drama 'Varanasi', which will be headlined by Mahesh Babu. The eagerly awaited project will also see Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role.

PeeCee will be seen playing the role of Mandakini in her next, a fierce historian who will accompany Rudhra (Played by Mahesh Babu) in his mission to save the holy city of Varanasi from an asteroid named Shambhavi.

Shifting our focus to Parineeti, she will be returning to the screen with 'Shaque: Trust No One', co-starring Jennifer Winget and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra, the drama is expected to stream on Netflix soon.

--IANS

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