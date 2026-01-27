Priyanka Chopra takes off for Hyderabad: 'I'll see you soon'

January 27, 2026 11:57 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra is a true global star, and thanks to her work, she keeps moving between continents.

After kicking in the New Year with her loved ones on a remote island and making heads turn during the Golden Globes, PeeCee is finally headed back to Hyderabad to resume work on her much-anticipated drama, "Varanasi", where she will be seen sharing screen space with Tollywood sensation Mahesh Babu for the first time.

PeeCee took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and posted a radiant selfie of herself in a sans makeup look, along with the words, "And she's off..I'll see you soon, Hyderabad. (sic)"

Recently, Mahesh Babu heaped praises on his 'Varanasi' co-star after witnessing the trailer of her upcoming swashbuckler action thriller "The Bluff".

Mahesh Babu called PeeCee's performance in her next 'uncompromising and formidable'.

Re-sharing the trailer on his Instagram Stories, Mahesh Babu penned, "Loved the trailer… @PriyankaChopra is uncompromising and formidable yet again (collision emojis) Wishing the entire team of #TheBluff the very best for Feb 25th…(sic)," followed by hug emojis.

Grateful for the kind words, Priyanka penned, "Thank you my Dost", along with a red heart and folded hands emojis.

Priyanka will be seen as the leading lady of the drama, Mandakini, in SS Rajamouli's directorial.

The project, which further stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a crucial role, is expected to reach the cinema halls during Sankranti 2027.

In November last year, Priyanka revealed that collaborating with Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and SS Rajamouli for "Varanasi" feels like 'a privilege'.

Uploading a couple of photographs with Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, and Prithviraj on her official Instagram handle, Peecee shared, "Working with these two legends of the Telugu and Malayalam industries, and coming together for an SS Rajamouli film, is such a privilege."

