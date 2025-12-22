Priyanka Chopra reveals daughter Malti Marie loves ghagra-choli and bindis, calls herself an ‘Indian Princess’

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken about her daughter Malti Marie Jonas’ love for India and Indian culture.

The actress who was seen as a guest in the opening episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4 revealed how Malti is in love with the idea of ‘Indian Princess’.

Malti travels with me to India and has seen a lot of places; from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Ayodhya, she has travelled to a lot of places.

I am trying to help her know more about the Indian culture, traditions and values.”

She further said, “Whenever she wears Ghagra Choli, she calls herself an Indian princess. She loves her bindi, bangles, and accessories.” To this Navjyot Singh Sidhu added, “A queen’s daughter will obviously call herself a princess,” referring to Priyanka as queen.

In the same episode, PeeCee had revealed how her American popstar husband, Nick Jonas, once took her in his plane over the clouds to see the moon and break the fast on the eve of Karva Chauth.

“Apne plane mein clouds ke upar leke gaye aur chaand dekh ke vrat toda. (he took me above the clouds in a plane, and we broke our fast after seeing the moon.)” She also mentioned how her other in-law sends her sargi every year on Karwa Chauth.

The actress had flown to India specifically to shoot for the first episode of Kapil Sharma’s talk show, marking the start of its fourth season.

The actress had then shared an in-flight selfie revealing that she was flying to India to shoot with Kapil.

On the professional front, Priyanka earlier was in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming movie, Varanasi, starring South star Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

