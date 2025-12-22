December 22, 2025 6:40 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra reveals daughter Malti Marie loves ghagra-choli and bindis, calls herself an ‘Indian Princess’

Priyanka Chopra reveals daughter Malti Marie loves ghagra-choli and bindis, calls herself an ‘Indian Princess’

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken about her daughter Malti Marie Jonas’ love for India and Indian culture.

The actress who was seen as a guest in the opening episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4 revealed how Malti is in love with the idea of ‘Indian Princess’.

Malti travels with me to India and has seen a lot of places; from Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Ayodhya, she has travelled to a lot of places.

I am trying to help her know more about the Indian culture, traditions and values.”

She further said, “Whenever she wears Ghagra Choli, she calls herself an Indian princess. She loves her bindi, bangles, and accessories.” To this Navjyot Singh Sidhu added, “A queen’s daughter will obviously call herself a princess,” referring to Priyanka as queen.

In the same episode, PeeCee had revealed how her American popstar husband, Nick Jonas, once took her in his plane over the clouds to see the moon and break the fast on the eve of Karva Chauth.

“Apne plane mein clouds ke upar leke gaye aur chaand dekh ke vrat toda. (he took me above the clouds in a plane, and we broke our fast after seeing the moon.)” She also mentioned how her other in-law sends her sargi every year on Karwa Chauth.

The actress had flown to India specifically to shoot for the first episode of Kapil Sharma’s talk show, marking the start of its fourth season.

The actress had then shared an in-flight selfie revealing that she was flying to India to shoot with Kapil.

The actress had flown to India specifically to shoot for the first episode of Kapil Sharma’s talk show, marking the start of its fourth season.

On the professional front, Priyanka earlier was in Hyderabad for the shoot of her upcoming movie, Varanasi, starring South star Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Amanda Seyfried shares prospects of her ‘Mamma Mia’ character if ‘Mamma Mia 3’ gets made

Amanda Seyfried shares prospects of her ‘Mamma Mia’ character if ‘Mamma Mia 3’ gets made

Modern technologies are playing crucial role in generating employment: Jitin Prasada

Modern technologies are playing crucial role in generating employment: Jitin Prasada

Lyrical video of ‘Yakshiye Chiri’ from Malayalam cinema’s first musical horror comedy 'Karakkam' released (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Lyrical video of ‘Yakshiye Chiri’ from Malayalam cinema’s first musical horror comedy 'Karakkam' released

Salman Khan flaunts fitness '6 days' before milestone birthday, says ‘wish I look like this when I am 60’

Salman Khan flaunts fitness '6 days' before milestone birthday, says ‘wish I look like this when I am 60’

India at forefront of digital health, innovative technologies: Anupriya Patel

India at forefront of digital health, innovative technologies: Anupriya Patel

HIL 2026: SG Pipers men’s team arrive in Chennai for season 2

HIL 2026: SG Pipers men’s team arrive in Chennai for season 2

Director Guru Saravanan's film featuring Sathish, Aadhi Sai Kumar in the lead goes on floors with pooja (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Director Guru Saravanan's film featuring Sathish, Aadhi Sai Kumar in the lead goes on floors with pooja

NCDC, WHO meet to strengthen influenza preparedness

NCDC, WHO meet to strengthen influenza preparedness

Five tigers spotted in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, prohibitory orders imposed in 3 villages

Five tigers spotted in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, prohibitory orders imposed in 3 villages

Krishnappa Gowtham retires from all forms of cricket

Krishnappa Gowtham retires from all forms of cricket