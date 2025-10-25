Priyanka Chopra quips about multiple retakes as she shares no-filter pictures

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a string of pictures exuding tropical vacation vibes but only after 37 retakes.

Priyanka, who is currently on a family holiday, shared a string of pictures of herself sporting minimal makeup, a floral outfit. One image also featured a romantic moment with her American popstar husband Nick Jonas.

She playfully captioned the post: “Not me pretending this wasn’t take #37.”

A few days ago, she posted a “most precious” picture featuring her Nick and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka took to Instagram stories, where she shared a serene picture of the father-daughter duo from their time at the beach. The two were sitting together on the sand, facing the ocean.

For the caption, Priyanka wrote: “The most precious.”

Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018. The same year in December, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple had a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

Talking about her film work, Priyanka was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

