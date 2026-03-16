Karan Johar gets an exciting business proposal from son Yash

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar received an exciting business proposal from his son Yash.

In the latest clip shared by KJo on his Instagram handle, Yash can be seen proposing that when they grow up, he and his sister Ruhi will be paying their father 200 Rs each every 3 months as rent.

Yash was heard saying, "So, when we grow up, we want to know how to do house rent. Okay. So, every three months, you come to our room, knock on the door. Then, you say monthly payment, can you please give us 200."

Making sure he understands the proposal, Karan asks his son, "So, you will give me 200 rupees as rent for staying in my house, in your bedroom. You will pay me 200 and Ruhi will also pay me 200. So, you will give me 400 rupees every month as rent."

But then, after some more discussion, the father and son duo reached an agreement of 200 rupees each from Yash and Ruhi every month, instead of every 3 months.

However, later, Yash asks Karan what they will be getting in return for paying the rent.

"No, but what's the thing you gave us in payback?," he said.

To this, KJo replied, "Payback? I'm giving you the room to stay. What more?"

Then, Yash suggested that as they are paying him 400 Rs, he should give them back 100 Rs.

"One minute, what kind of a business deal is this?, Karan is left wondering.

For those who do not know, Karan is a single father to twins, Yash and Roohi, whom he welcomed through surrogacy back in 2017. He co-parents his children with his mother, Hiroo Johar.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' maker is often seen speaking about his journey as a father on various platforms.

--IANS

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