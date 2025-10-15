Priyanka Chopra covers New York, Delhi, London in just three days, calls the plane "her resident bedroom"

Mumbai Oct 15, (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra is once again on the move. The actress, who recently wrapped up a quick visit to India, shared a late-night glimpse from her flight as she headed to London.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka posted a relaxed selfie from what appeared to be her luxurious in-flight suite and captioned it, "My resident bedroom, the plane, London bound, see you soon."

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen reclining comfortably in her seat, dressed in a soft grey outfit with minimal makeup and hair loosely tied back. This marks Priyanka's second visit to India in less than three weeks. Just a few days ago, she was in Mumbai for a professional commitment. During her brief stay, she made a heartwarming appearance at the North Bombay Durga Puja, where she met several of her industry colleagues and friends.

The actress had also shared multiple photos from her stay at a plush hotel in Mumbai, where she was seen getting ready for her event while gobbling on Indian delicacies such as "poha and thepla". The actress just two days ago was in New York enjoying a fun Diwali bash along with husband Nick Jonas, and on the 13th of October, she landed in Delhi.

The actress who couldn't help but notice the lush greenery of the capital gushed about the beauty of it. The actress, while flying to India, had shared a selfie from her seat on the plane, along with the caption, “Sometimes I feel like I live on a plane.”

Sharing a short clip of the plane taking off, the diva wrote, “And we’re off.” Marking her arrival in Delhi, Priyanka dropped a note that read, “Welcome to Delhi,” on her social media account.

The actress further revealed the reason behind her visit to Delhi and mentioned that she was in the city for her best friend Tamanna Dutt’s birthday. Uploading an image of Tamanna on her social media account, Priyanka penned, “My sister’s big birthday… Delhi it is (red heart emoji).”

Expressing her love for Delhi, Chopra shared on her social media account and captioned, “Dilli ki khoobsoorti (Delhi’s beauty).

Recently, Priyanka shared a series of photos of her friend’s birthday party. Wishing her on her birthday, she wrote, “To my sister from another mister. Happiest birthday to the most pragmatic, honest, caring and daring person I know. Love you, babe.”

--IANS

rd/