Rajpal Yadav opens up on staying strong during emotional times amid legal challenges

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav recently spoke about maintaining emotional strength amid life's tough challenges he had been facing, including his ongoing legal battles and personal turmoils.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actor addressed whether such circumstances affect his work as a performer or even disturb his emotional balance.

Responding strongly to the question, Rajpal Yadav emphasised his outlook towards life and work.

He said, “Every day is a beginning day. Every day is a working day. Every day is a new day.”

The actor further explained that he believes in starting fresh every day and focusing on his craft rather than letting difficulties weigh him down.

He further added a touch of positivity and gratitude, saying, “God bless you all. Live freely.”

The actor had been facing many turmoil in the past few months in his life and had even been put behind bars after he allegedly failed to repay a certain loan amount.

The actor was recently bailed out.

On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav is touted as one of Bollywood’s most recognizable comic actors.

The actor who has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost two decades, has appeared in several popular films and created iconic characters that audiences continue to remember.

From movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri to Chupke Chupke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama, Rajpal Yadav has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood.

The actor is now all set to be a part of his upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla. The movie is produced under the Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films.

The movie stars Akshay, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, alongside Rajpal Yadav.

Made under the direction of Priyadarshan and backed by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the project will release on the 10th of April.

–IANS

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