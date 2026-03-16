David Dhawan says character actors like Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher were better than lead actors

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan recently spoke about the importance of character actors in Hindi cinema while further praising some of the finest actors he has worked with during his illustrious career.

Appearing alongside his son, actor Varun Dhawan, on The Great Indian Kapil Show hosted by Kapil Sharma, the ace filmmaker reflected on how many Bollywood supporting actors often had outshone the lead heroes in films.

Speaking about his experience directing actors and lead actors in his movies, David Dhawan revealed that many character artists were incredibly powerful performers who played a very important role in the success of the film, at times more than the lead actor.

“I have said this many times. Heroes come and go, they forget their lines so many times, but these character artists - they are the best!” said Dhawan.

“Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Paresh Rawal — al of them were unbelievable talent,” Dhawan further said, praising their talent.

Talking about David Dhawan, the filmmaker is known for directing some of the most memorable comedy films in Hindi cinema.

His collaborations, especially with actor Govinda in the 1990s became legendary where the duo worked together in over 17 films.

Some of their most popular films include Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

Many of these movies also featured iconic actors like Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Paresh Rawal, who played crucial roles in shaping the success of the movie.

–IANS

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