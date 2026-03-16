March 16, 2026 10:00 AM हिंदी

David Dhawan says character actors like Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher were better than lead actors

David Dhawan says character actors like Kader Khan, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher were better than lead actors

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker David Dhawan recently spoke about the importance of character actors in Hindi cinema while further praising some of the finest actors he has worked with during his illustrious career.

Appearing alongside his son, actor Varun Dhawan, on The Great Indian Kapil Show hosted by Kapil Sharma, the ace filmmaker reflected on how many Bollywood supporting actors often had outshone the lead heroes in films.

Speaking about his experience directing actors and lead actors in his movies, David Dhawan revealed that many character artists were incredibly powerful performers who played a very important role in the success of the film, at times more than the lead actor.

“I have said this many times. Heroes come and go, they forget their lines so many times, but these character artists - they are the best!” said Dhawan.

“Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Paresh Rawal — al of them were unbelievable talent,” Dhawan further said, praising their talent.

Talking about David Dhawan, the filmmaker is known for directing some of the most memorable comedy films in Hindi cinema.

His collaborations, especially with actor Govinda in the 1990s became legendary where the duo worked together in over 17 films.

Some of their most popular films include Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

Many of these movies also featured iconic actors like Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik and Paresh Rawal, who played crucial roles in shaping the success of the movie.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Trump officials say Iran war may end within weeks; Tehran vows to keep fighting

Trump officials say Iran war may end within weeks; Tehran vows to keep fighting

Dubai Airport temporarily suspends all flights after drone hits fuel tank

Dubai Airport temporarily suspends all flights after drone hits fuel tank

Oscars 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ wins Best Picture

Oscars 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ wins Best Picture

Varun Dhawan recalls how assisting Karan Johar led to his big Bollywood debut in SOTY opposite Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan recalls how assisting Karan Johar led to his big Bollywood debut in SOTY opposite Alia Bhatt

Sensex, Nifty trade flat in early trade amid Middle East tensions

Sensex, Nifty trade flat in early trade amid Middle East tensions

Ish Sodhi ruled out of remainder of T20I series against SA

Ish Sodhi ruled out of remainder of T20I series against SA

Oscars 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson conferred with Best Director for ‘One Battle After Another’

Oscars 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson conferred with Best Director for ‘One Battle After Another’

Iran war rattles Washington as oil fears surge

Iran war rattles Washington as oil fears surge

Rajpal Yadav opens up on staying strong during emotional times amid legal challenges

Rajpal Yadav opens up on staying strong during emotional times amid legal challenges

Manchester United strengthens position in third place as Tottenham takes Anfield point (Credit: X/Manchester United)

Manchester United strengthens position in third place as Tottenham takes Anfield point