Milind Soman opens up about wife Ankita Konwar’s immense trust in him amid his huge female fan base

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actor and supermodel Milind Soman spoke about the strong foundation of trust in his marriage with wife Ankita Konwar, expressing she is extremely secure as a partner.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actor revealed that Ankita has always been secure despite the humongous female attention he has received throughout his career.

Milind further explained that their long relationship of around 13 years, has allowed Ankita to understand him and his fan following better, which has helped build a strong sense of comfort and trust between them.

“She is secure, is what she says,” quipped Milind.

“She knows me. We have been together for 13 years now and we have been married for eight years. She has seen the way I am. I don't think she would have married me if she felt insecure,” he added.

Milind further recalled an incident when he was considering a role in the show Four More Shots Please and sought Ankita’s opinion on an intimate scene of his in the show.

“I remember I was reading the script of Four More Shots Please while we were on a plane. I read the first scene and reacted to it. She asked me what happened, so I told her to read it.”

He added that she reacted to his intimate scene in a very positive way.

“She read it and said, ‘Oh nice, very nice.’ I asked her if I should do it and she said, ‘Definitely, you should do it. I think it's a very good scene,’” he said.

Milind further added that Ankita has seen how he interacts with people, especially his female fans, and how they respond to him, which makes her confident in their relationship.

“She has seen the way I am, the way people are when they are with me, the way I treat people and the way people treat me. She has seen all of it and she is comfortable, which is great,” Milind said.

Talking about Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, they tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony after dating for several years.

Their relationship has often made headlines due to their age difference, with Milind being around 26 years older than Ankita.

Despite the scrutiny and trolls, the couple has consistently spoken about their strong bond and mutual respect, and remain unbothered.

The couple apparently dated for around five years before getting married.

They are often sharing glimpses of their life, travels and fitness routines on social media.

--IANS

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