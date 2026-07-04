July 04, 2026 3:26 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary puts 'nazar ka teeka' on Urvashi Dholakia's son after tree falls on his car post heavy rains

Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary puts 'nazar ka teeka' on Urvashi Dholakia's son after tree falls on his car post heavy rains

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary reacted with a protective 'nazar ka teeka' after a tree crashed onto the parked car of actor Kshitij Dholakia, son of television star Urvashi Dholakia.

The 'Naagin 7' actor took to her social media account to reveal that a massive tree had collapsed onto his parked vehicle, extensively damaging it.

Priyanka in the video said that she is putting the 'nazar ka teeka' on him to keep him safe especially after he narrowly escaped the accident. She also expressed relief to him safe and sound.

Kshitij in the video was seen nodding his head and annoyance thinking about the incident, after Priyanka was seen concerned about him.

Earlier, Kshitij had shared videos from the accident spot where the tree lying across the crushed car while officials worked to remove it.

In one of the clips, he said, "That's the condition of my car right now. Luckily, no one has been hurt."

Expressing gratitude after the close call, Kshitij had also thanked the Mumbai Police and the fire brigade for their prompt assistance.

He wrote on his social media, "A scary reminder of how unpredictable life can be. Grateful that I wasn't in the car and everyone is safe. Huge thanks to the police and fire brigade for their swift help. Forever grateful."

In another social media story, he reflected on the incident, adding, "Something bigger was meant to happen but thankfully it passed. Grateful."

Urvashi has also taken to her social media account to share the frightening news.

Urvashi, a few weeks ago, had raised concerns after a construction work was seen taking place at midnight, distrubing the entire locality.

Urvashi had taken to her social media account to share her concerns.

--IANS

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