NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo flags FIR against citizens, child trafficking concerns

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday raised serious concerns over multiple issues, including the filing of an FIR against social media users, an alleged minor's marriage, and suspected child trafficking, asserting that the Commission will take appropriate action in all cases.

Speaking to IANS, Kanoongo said the Commission has taken note of reports that some social media users shared information related to the expenditure of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund by Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma.

He noted that the MPLAD scheme is a fund provided by the Union government to MPs for development works in their Assembly constituencies, and that all expenditure records are available on a centralised public platform.

"Based on those official records, some youths put information in the public domain claiming that the Amethi MP had not utilised the funds. Following this, an FIR has been filed against these ordinary citizens," Kanoongo said.

Calling the move concerning, he stressed that in a democracy, citizens have the right to question their elected representatives.

"If funds have not been spent and people are highlighting it, the message should be understood, and development work should be carried out. Filing FIRs against citizens appears to be an attempt to suppress freedom of speech. We will definitely take action on this," the NHRC member added.

On another issue, Kanoongo referred to reports surrounding the marriage of a social media personality, Monalisa Bhosle, who had gone viral during the Kumbh Mela 2025.

He said the Commission has received information suggesting that the girl, who belongs to a tribal Hindu family, may be a minor.

"Last year, when she (Monalisa Bhosle) was 16, she could not have become an adult within such a short span. Reports indicate that a Muslim man from Kerala married her, and there are also claims of involvement of certain political figures," Kanoongo added.

"If she (Monalisa Bhosle) is found to be a minor, strict legal action will be taken. In the coming week, we will proceed in a way that ensures those responsible face the law," the NHRC member asserted.

In a separate development, Kanoongo highlighted a suspected case of child trafficking involving more than 100 children reportedly being transported from Bihar via the Patna–Pune Express train.

"We received information that these children were being taken to another state under the pretext of providing education in madrasas. Acting promptly, we informed the concerned police authorities in Madhya Pradesh, who took immediate cognisance of the matter," he said.

According to preliminary information, more than 100 children have been rescued by the police.

Kanoongo reiterated that the NHRC is closely monitoring all these matters and will ensure necessary legal and institutional action is taken to uphold human rights and the rule of law.

--IANS

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