Priya Banerjee on sharing the screen with hubby Prateik: ‘I literally did it for the kicks and kiss’

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Priya Banerjee has opened up about sharing screen space with her husband, Prateik Smita Patil in the season four of ‘Four More Shots Please.’

Speaking about the experience, the actress candidly revealed to IANS that working together was a fun and spontaneous decision. Priya added that she took on the project purely for the excitement and the joy of collaborating with her partner on screen. Banerjee stated, “It felt special to share the screen with Prateik after sharing a new chapter of life with him as after our wedding went viral, the makers reached out for this small cameo.”

“Prateik insisted I do it, saying it would be fun to be a part of one of his most loved shows. It was completely spontaneous I literally did it for the kicks, the kiss, and the joy of sharing that moment with him on screen.”

“Four More Shots Please! returned with its much-awaited final season. Priya Banerjee made a special cameo in the popular series, marking the couple’s first on-screen collaboration after their marriage.

Interestingly, in October, Prateik and Priya walked the ramp together at a fashion event, dressed in stunning white outfits. Speaking to IANS, the actor shared that walking alongside Priya brings him a sense of comfort, confidence, and joy that he doesn’t experience otherwise.

When asked whether it's more fun walking the ramp with his wife or another actress, Prateik mentioned, “Obviously with my wife. I am sorry, unfortunately, I don't enjoy it with anyone else. No offence to all the beautiful women in the world. But I will enjoy it only with my wife on the ramp."

On February 14, Priya and Prateik got married at their home in the presence of their closest family and friends. The couple shared a series of stunning pictures from their intimate wedding on Instagram, and captioned them as, “I’ll marry you in every lifetime #priyaKAprateik.”

