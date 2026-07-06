Prithviraj-starrer 'I, Nobody' cleared for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, July 6 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared the release of director Nissam Basheer’s eagerly awaited Malayalam film ‘I, Nobody’, featuring actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, with a U/A certificate.

Taking to his social media timelines to make the announcement, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "Cleared. Certified. Ready. In cinemas worldwide, July 9th! #INobody #ANobodyLikeYou #EveryNobody. I, Nobody trailer is Out Now."

The film, which is among the most eagerly awaited films of the year, is to hit screens on July 9 this year.

For the unaware, work on the film began with a formal pooja at Wellington Island in Ernakulam in Kerala in April last year.

The much-anticipated film, will apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran, also features actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Hakim Shajahan in pivotal roles.

Directed by the acclaimed Nissam Basheer and penned by Sameer Abdul, the film has been jointly produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh Mehta, and C V Sarathi under the prestigious banners of Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that ‘Nobody’ will seek to be a compelling cinematic experience, blending intensity, emotion, and power-packed performances.

The film has triggered immense interest as this is actor Prithviraj’s next film after his recent success ‘Empuraan’, featuring Mohanlal in the lead.

The film is also being keenly watched as it will have music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, best known for his intense compositions in the superhit film ‘Animal’.

Sources also inform that apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a number of gifted actors in important roles such as Ashokan, Madhupal, Lukman Avaran, Ganapathi and Vinay Fort.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman. Costumes for the film have been designed by Dhanya Balakrishnan and makeup is by Ronnex Xavier.

Harris Desom has served as the Executive Producer of this film, which has production designs by Gokul Das. Rinny Divakar has taken charge as the production controller of this film.

--IANS

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