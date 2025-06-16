Previous AAP govt never gave credit to Centre: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Thanking the Central government for supporting the Delhi government on infrastructure projects, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday hit out at the previous AAP government for not recognising its contribution earlier.

Speaking to media persons after the launch of an exhibition to mark 11 years of the Modi Government’s Service and 100 days of the Delhi Government, she said, “I’m very happy that the Centre has completed 11 years and the Delhi government 100 days.”

“The way the double-engine government has started working in Delhi is commendable. The Centre had always worked for Delhi, but unfortunately, the previous government neither recognised their efforts nor gave them credit. But today, when we look at Delhi, we can see that we have received significant support from the Centre in developing excellent infrastructure," she said.

“Work is underway in all sectors to achieve the targets we have set for Delhi — whether it’s air pollution, water, electricity, the Yamuna, or roads — and the people of Delhi will soon see the results,” she said.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the presence of CM Gupta and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Puri said, “Despite the current global situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s success in elevating India’s economy to the fourth position globally is a remarkable achievement in itself.”

He said Delhi now has a government with a purpose, committed to serving its people.

The targets set by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s government will prove to be significant achievements for Delhiites in the coming days, he said.

Puri highlighted that in the past 11 years, the Modi government has implemented several public welfare schemes, which are widely known. The exhibition reflects all these accomplishments.

He expressed his pleasure over Delhi’s adoption of electric buses and hoped that, alongside electric vehicles, progress towards hydrogen energy will accelerate.

He appreciated the current government’s focus on cleaning the Yamuna and addressing landfill issues, noting that significant work is being done to reduce pollution, and visible results will be seen soon.

The Union Minister thanked the Delhi BJP President, under whose leadership the BJP formed a government in Delhi after 27 years.

--IANS

rch/uk