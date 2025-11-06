President Murmu to visit Angola and Botswana, meet her counterparts and address parliaments

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will be on a State visit to Angola and Botswana from November 8-13, during which she will hold talks with her counterparts, address parliaments of the two nations, and interact with Indian diaspora in Luanda and Gaborone, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

In a special briefing on President Murmu's visit to Angola and Botswana in New Delhi on Thursday, MEA's Secretary, Economic Relations, Sudhakar Dalela, stated that this will be an Indian head of state's first visit to Angola and Botswana, as he noted that the engagement between India and Africa is growing across several sectors.

"Honourable President will be paying a state visit to Angola and Botswana from November 8 to 13. This will be the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to Angola and Botswana. As all of you are familiar, India's engagement with Africa has been growing across all key pillars, from political to trade and economic to development partnership and people-to-people connections. There have been numerous high-level political engagements at the level of head of state, head of government, Vice President, EAM. These engagements have allowed us to deepen our cooperation with the African region across sectors. India's engagement with Africa is guided by 10 principles outlined by Honourable Prime Minister in 2018 while addressing the Parliament of Uganda. Our expanding ties with Africa align with the development agenda of the African continent, which is reflected in the.... The India-Africa Forum Summit provides a comprehensive framework for dialogue and cooperation with the African region."

"You are aware that India's diplomatic footprint has expanded significantly in recent years with the opening of 17 new missions in Africa. You are also aware that it was during India's G20 Presidency in 2023 that we welcomed the African Union as a new permanent member of the G20. India's growing engagement with the African continent is also in consonance with the government's priority for strengthening partnerships with countries in the Global South. Our trade with the African region is reaching almost USD 100 billion. We have a strong development partnership with the African region. Over three million-strong Indian diaspora across the African region continues to serve as a bridge for fostering cultural and economic linkages. The visit of Honourable Rashtrapati Ji has to be seen in this larger context of high priority accorded by the Government of India in expanding partnership with the African region," he added.

President Murmu will be visiting Angola from November 8-11 at the invitation of her Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco, Dalela said, adding that President Lourenco visited to India in May, when he had extended an invitation to her to participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angola's independence. India had consistently supported the Angolan freedom struggle, he said.

"Further, India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. President of Angola is currently the chairperson of the African Union. So, for all these reasons, the visit of Honourable Rashtrapati Ji assumes significance. During her visit, Honourable President will be holding bilateral talks with the President of Angola. She will be attending the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angola's independence on 11th of November."

Elaborating on President Murmu's engagements in Angola, he said that President Murmu is scheduled to address the Angolan parliament and to interact with members of the Indian community of Angola.

"India and Angola, of course, enjoy very close ties of friendship and cooperation, which have been growing across sectors. We have a vibrant energy partnership with Angola, building on the momentum imparted by the visit of the Angolan President to India this year. The state visit of Honourable Rashtrapati Ji will provide an opportunity to review the entire climate of bilateral ties and to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, energy, trade and investments, technology, infrastructure development, defence and people-to-people connections."

He stated that President Murmu will visit Botswana from November 11-13 at the invitation of the Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko, where she will hold talks with him, address the National Assembly of Botswana, and engage with the Indian community.

"On the second leg of the visit, Honourable Rashtrapati Ji will be visiting Botswana from November 11 to 13 at the invitation of the President of Botswana, His Excellency Duma Gideon Boko. The state visit underscores India's commitment to strengthen its longstanding and friendly ties with Botswana. During the visit, Honourable Rashtrapati Ji will be holding bilateral talks with her counterpart. The two leaders will discuss and explore new avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as state and investments, technology, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, defence, and people-to-people ties."

"In Botswana as well, the Honourable President is scheduled to address the National Assembly of Botswana and visit sites of cultural and historical importance. Several dignitaries from Botswana will call on Honourable Rashtrapati Ji during her visit. I may add that India and Botswana will be celebrating the 60th anniversary or 60 years of establishment of diplomatic relations next year," he added.

The MEA Secretary said that Botswana's Vision 2036 document outlines its effort to diversify its economy and become a high-income society. He noted that this visit will provide India an opportunity to appreciate Botswana's priorities and discuss how the Indian business community can partner with their Botswana counterpart in identified sectors. He announced that India is also engaging with Botswana for the translocation of cheetahs to India as part of Project Cheetah and expects good progress in this regard.

"In both Angola and Botswana, we have a vibrant Indian community. Honourable Rashtrapati Ji will be interacting with them in Luanda and Gaborone. The upcoming visit of Honourable Rashtrapati Ji is therefore very important, and we are expecting important outcomes in the form of MoUs or other announcements. We are confident that the visit of Honourable Rashtrapati Ji will further strengthen India's longstanding collaborative ties with Angola and Botswana and open up new avenues for collaboration and expanding our partnership. It is also, as I said earlier, reflective of India's firm commitment to further strengthen its multifaceted partnership with the African continent."

