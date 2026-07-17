President Murmu exhorts probationers of Indian Forest Service to expand greenery

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday described probationers of the Indian Forest Service as custodians of India's natural heritage, exhorting them to focus on increasing forests as these are the foundation of life on Earth.

In an interaction with the probationers, who had called on the President, she said that they are not only administrators of forests but also the custodians of India's natural heritage, as ecological security is integral to the national goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

She expressed confidence that as Indian Forest Service officers, young officers will play a defining role in ensuring that India's progress remains green, inclusive and sustainable.

President Murmu said their role has become more significant today as the world is facing the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“Forests are central to addressing these challenges. Work of Indian Forest Service officers will therefore contribute not only to India's environmental security but also to global efforts towards sustainable development,” she said.

The President said that ecological protection must be harmonised with the legitimate aspirations of people who live in and around forests.

“Development and conservation should not be viewed as opposing goals,” said President Murmu, advising young officers to work towards solutions where both nature and communities can thrive together.

She urged them to encourage people's participation in conservation, restoration, and sustainable livelihood initiatives.

The President said that understanding the views and concerns of tribal communities, forest dwellers, women, farmers and local institutions will provide them with valuable insight. When communities are stakeholders in protecting forests, conservation efforts will be more effective and long-lasting.

The President said that public service is about improving the lives of the people and contributing to the nation’s progress.

The probationers of two batches of the Indian Forest Service are presently undergoing professional training at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun.

The 2024 batch comprises 111 officer trainees, while the 2025 batch comprises 131 officer trainees, including two officer trainees from Bhutan in each batch.

--IANS

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