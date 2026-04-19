Premier League: Man Utd boost top-5 hopes with win over Chelsea

London, April 19 (IANS) Manchester United took a big step towards UEFA Champions League qualification as they won 1-0 courtesy of a Matheus Cunha goal to earn their first win at Stamford Bridge in six years.

Only once before in the 21st century had Chelsea lost four top-flight games on the spin prior to Saturday’s contest, but Liam Rosenior’s team have now matched that unwanted record.

Chelsea hit the woodwork twice in the second half, with Liam Delap and Wesley Fofana frustrated, and a depleted Man Utd defence held firm in west London as Man Utd bounced back from Monday's shock home defeat to Leeds United.

Michael Carrick’s Man Utd team sit third on 58 points, 10 clear of sixth-placed Chelsea, whose Champions League qualification hopes are fading.

Thrust in for a start due to Man Utd’s selection issues at the back due to injuries and suspensions, youngster Ayden Heaven was in the thick of it early on as Cole Palmer went down appealing, unsuccessfully, for a penalty, Premier League reports.

Estevao then flashed a shot against a post, though the teenager subsequently succumbed to an injury in the 16th minute, with former Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho coming on.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez – back from his club-enforced suspension – almost marked his return in fantastic fashion, but his curling attempt at the end of a great bit of skill skimmed wide of the right-hand post.

Delap saw a goal disallowed for Cole Palmer drifting offside, and against the run of play, Man Utd struck in the 43rd minute. Bruno Fernandes skipped clear of Garnacho, and his cross was smashed home first-time by Cunha.

After the break, Delap crashed a header against the crossbar before the woodwork then thwarted Fofana.

Casemiro survived a VAR check for a penalty when he went in somewhat clumsily on Marc Cucurella, while, fresh from signing a new contract, Moises Caicedo went agonisingly close with a venomous strike, but Chelsea failed to score for the fourth league game in a row.

--IANS

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