April 09, 2026 7:48 PM हिंदी

Premier League: Arsenal's player of the month Eze returns to training ahead of Bournemouth clash

Arsenal's Player of the Month Eze returns to training ahead of Bournemouth clash

London, April 9 (IANS) North London club Arsenal have been given a significant boost ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Bournemouth, to be played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, as their top player Eberechi Eze has returned to training, providing a timely boost to manager Mikel Arteta.

The attacking midfielder, who was recently named Arsenal’s Player of the Month for March, had been sidelined over the past few weeks due to a calf injury sustained after the side’s win over Bayer Leverkusen. His absence saw him miss three matches, including the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City and a narrow victory over Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Eze was back with the squad during a training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre on Thursday, indicating he could be available for selection when Arsenal host Bournemouth this weekend.

The 27-year-old’s return is expected to ease some of Arsenal’s problems, especially with captain Martin Odegaard not fully fit. Odegaard, who recently picked up a minor issue during the win over Sporting, is likely to miss the next match against Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, several first-team players, including Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, and Riccardo Calafiori, were not seen in training. Saka has missed the last two matches, while Timber has been out since mid-March.

Eze’s return comes on the back of an impressive run of form that saw him win Arsenal’s Player of the Month award for the second time this season, having also claimed the honour in November.

His performances in March were crucial to Arsenal’s success across competitions. He scored a standout long-range goal against Bayer Leverkusen in Europe, helping the team progress to the quarter-finals, and also netted a decisive goal off the bench in an FA Cup tie against Mansfield Town.

In the Premier League, Eze played every minute during the month as Arsenal secured three consecutive wins, a run that strengthened their position at the top of the table.

--IANS

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