Preity Zinta sends a clueless Kunal Kemmu on a mission to protect the country in 'Vibe'

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) As Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta's forthcoming high-stakes action comedy 'Vibe' is gearing up to reach the cinema halls on September 18 this year, the makers unveiled an enchanting trailer on Wednesday.

It shares the adrenaline-filled journey of two friends whose ordinary lives turn into an unpredictable adventure as the country faces a looming danger.

Writer, director, and producer of 'Vibe' Kunal said, “With 'VIBE', I wanted to make a no-holds-barred entertainer that audiences can watch and enjoy in cinemas with family or friends or even on their own. It’s got everything I love about movies—rib-tickling comedy, high-octane action, cutesy romance, buzzing music, and so much more. For me, the comedy comes from watching ordinary people find themselves in the middle of chaos that is completely beyond their control. Playing one of those characters while also writing, directing, and producing the film meant constantly shifting between different versions of the same madness. Preity, Sparsh, Vanshika, Yashpal, Dinesh, and the rest of the cast each brought something so distinct to the table that the dynamics only became more fun as we went along. It’s a film packed with chases, danger, confusion, friendship, and a lot of bad decisions, which is probably a pretty accurate description of why I enjoyed making it so much."

Spilling beans about her character, Preity added, “What I really enjoyed about my character was that she has an energy that is completely her own. She loves her country and will go to any lengths to protect it. When there is a job to be done, she is going to find a way, by hook or by crook, whatever it takes. I loved playing someone with that kind of determination, and the role also allowed me to explore a side of myself that audiences haven’t seen before."

Praising Kunal as a director, she shared, "Kunal knows what he wants from his actors, and working on this mad film was such an adventure—you never really knew what the next day was going to bring, which somehow felt very appropriate for a film called VIBE.”

Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, 'Vibe' also features Sparsh Shrivastava in a pivotal role.

--IANS

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