Preity Zinta reunites with Bobby Deol over a fun outing

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta reunited with her BFF and actor Bobby Deol over a fun outing on Wednesday evening, further sharing glimpses from the reunion on her social media account.

Taking to social media, Preity posted a series of pictures from their fun get-together and captioned it, “Last night was so much fun ! Great food, fun conversation and the best company ! Friendships that ripen with time are priceless #Ting”

In the pictures, Preity is seen posing with Bobby Deol, his wife Tanya Deol, and with other close friends.

The group seems to have had a blast together as they appear to be enjoying and smiling.

Preity is seen posing with Tanya and Bobby, in another picture.

Talking about Preity and Bobby, the two share a long-standing bond of friendship spanning over three decades.

They have also shared screen space in the 1998 film Soldier, which marked one of the early successes in their careers.

The film, directed by Abbas-Mustan, also starred veteran actress Raakhee and Johnny Lever, and went on to become a hit.

The songs of the movie like “Soldier Soldier” and “Tera Rang Balle Balle” remain popular even after three decades of its release.

Bobby and Preity’s friendship reportedly dates back to before the latter made her Bollywood debut. She also had a cameo appearance in Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol starrer Dillagi, released in 1999, which also featured Urmila Matondkar.

Talking about Preity Zinta, the actress made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se.. in 1998 and quickly rose to fame with films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi… Mil Gaya and Veer-Zaara, further becoming one of the leading actresses of her time.

–IANS

rd/