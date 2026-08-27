Preity Zinta relishes her favourite Kadhi Chawal in Paris while down with fever

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of a kind gesture that brought some comfort to her while she was unwell in Paris.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Soldier’ actress revealed that she had been down with a fever and was not feeling well. Her friend happened to mention her condition to a neighbour, who went out of her way to send the actress her favourite comfort food — Kadhi Chawal. Sharing her gratitude, Preity gave a shout-out to what she called the "sweetest & kindest family" living in Paris. Preity said the thoughtful gesture not only lifted her spirits during a difficult day but also left a lasting impression on her.

Sharing her video, the ‘Kya Kehna’ actress wrote, “A big shout out to the sweetest & kindest family that lives in Paris. I was down with fever & not feeling great at all. My friend mentioned that to her neighbour & Wow! She sent me my favourite Kadi Chawal to brighten me up This little act of kindness & warmth not only brightened my day but will stay with me forever.”

“There is a reason we say Punjabi Hospitality is the best If you are in Paris check out the goodies folks & thank me later Ting.”

The video shows Preity Zinta opening a box containing aloo gobi ki sabzi, followed by a tiffin filled with her favourite Kadhi Chawal. Reacting to the thoughtful gesture, she said, “Oh my God, Kadhi Chawal! This is so sweet. I loved it. When you are ill, you want only comfort food. Thank you.”

A few days ago, Preity Zinta visited the Kanapathy Temple in Paris on the last Monday of Sawan and shared glimpses of her spiritual outing on social media. In a video, the ‘Mission Kashmir’ actress documented her visit to the temple, where she was seen offering prayers, lighting diyas and seeking blessings. Dressed in white, the actress participated in the temple rituals and spent some time in prayer.

“Who would have thought that I would end up going to the most beautiful Indian temple in Paris on the last Monday of Sawan. This last Minute plan overwhelmed me cuz I had a feeling that I was always meant to come here. Wow ! The divine and the universe work in unexpected ways.My short trip to Paris has turned out to be extremely sweet after this visit. If you are in Paris do check out the Kanapathy Temple folks. I’m sure you will love it just the way I did. Thank you my darling @shailzaswami for taking me here & for making my trip. I’m smiling ear to ear. Ting ! Har Har Mahadev,” Preity wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Preity Zinta recently returned to the silver screen after an eight-year hiatus with Rajkumar Santoshi’s “Batwara 1947.” Released on August 14, the film features Preity alongside Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and several other actors.

--IANS

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