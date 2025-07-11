Preity Zinta expresses gratitude to her ‘guru mitr’ for guiding her ‘spiritual journey’

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta wished all on Happy Guru Purnima and also expressed her gratitude to her “guru mitr” Acharya Ashok Diwedi for guiding her spiritual journey.

Preity took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sitting next to her guruji. The picture has the geotag of Varanasi.

For the caption, Preity wrote: “Happy Guru Purnima to all of you who celebrate it. Guru Purnima is a day in honour of one’s chosen spiritual teacher or guru so I wanted to take this opportunity to acknowledge & wish my Guru Mitr - Acharya Ashok Diwedi ji / Guru ji for helping me navigate & understand my spiritual journey.”

She thanked her teacher for understanding and guiding her.

“Thank you for understanding me, for befriending me and guiding me to seek answers for questions I cannot comprehend. Thank you for your large heart & your humour and for helping me seek a part of me I never knew existed. Love & respect always.”

Earlier on Father’s Day, the actress has shared a picture of her husband Gene Goodenough walking in the woods with their twins Gia and Jai.

Preity and Gene got married in February 2016 at a private ceremony in Los Angeles. It was on November 11, 2021, the couple welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

On the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the Hindi film industry after a long gap with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

She was last seen in the 2018 film “Bhaiaji Superhit”, an action comedy film directed by Neerraj Pathak. The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.

