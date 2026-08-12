August 12, 2026 7:11 PM हिंदी

Pregnant Anne Hathaway recollects running around a lot while filming ‘The End of Oak Street’

Pregnant Anne Hathaway recollects running around a lot while filming ‘The End of Oak Street’

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway, who is expecting her 3rd child, ran around a lot on the sets of her upcoming film ‘The End of Oak Street’.

The actress recently appeared on the chat show ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, and shared her experience of working on the film with Ewan McGregor.

She said, “Our director David Robert Mitchell. He's absolutely amazing, and he had these ambitious shots. And so we would arrive on set and you know, it would be like, you know, Denise and Greg run across the lawns, and we're like, okay, so maybe that one in this one and he'd be like, okay, so it's gonna be that one and we're like that one he's like No, no, no the seven behind that. So we were like, so we would run and run and run and run and run, and I remember, you know, we were still getting to know each other, and we both kind of were very professional for about 8 takes”.

“After the 8th take, Ewan turned to me, and he was like, ‘Anybody tell you there would be so much running?’. And I said ‘No!’, and then we just both kind of like buddied up and decided we were gonna have a great time no matter what, and we did”, she added.

Reflecting on the experience of making the film, Ewan McGregor summed up the story's unusual blend of genres, saying, "It reads like a crazy Beautiful family drama with this dinosaur element going on, but we had no idea we'd have to do quite so much running that we did. What we were reacting to were two brilliant Special effects guys, but they were dressed in a sort of lycra onesie. As they're running across the lawn towards you, they had a stick in their hand with the dinosaurs, sort of dinosaur head on it”.

“Yeah, and it was sort of funny at first, but then the closer they got it got, the more it got a little bit because you obviously were acting frightened. We're in the moment of being afraid, and then they just didn't stop, and they came, and I had my baseball bat, yeah, so I just bumped one right on the nose and dented the beautifully constructed dinosaur head”, he added.

The film also stars Maisy Stella and Christian Convery. It is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. The executive producers are Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker.

Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures, produced by A Bad Robot Production, A Jackson Pictures, the film is helmed by David Robert Mitchell. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in Cinemas and IMAX in India on August 14, 2026 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

--IANS

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